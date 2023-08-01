Greentech Startup The Plant Box ist insolvent

The Greentech startup ThePlantBox, known from TV, has unfortunately blossomed: ThePlantBox has to file for bankruptcy

From the lion’s den to failure? The Plant Box is struggling with financial turbulence: The well-known balcony plant startup The Plant Box, which attracted attention in particular for its participation in the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen” in spring 2022, has officially filed for bankruptcy.

Anne Baltes-Schlueter, the company’s founder, confirmed the startup’s insolvency. The application for the opening of insolvency proceedings was filed with the District Court of Berlin-Charlottenburg.

Green business without fortune: The green tech startup ThePlantBox has unfortunately failed

In 2020, The Plant Box had won over the audience with its innovative balcony planting solution on the show “Die Höhle der Löwen” and was thus able to secure an investment by Judith Williams and Carsten Maschmeyer of 150,000 euros for 20 percent of the company shares. After the broadcast, the startup was also able to win another investor.

Increased energy prices and higher purchasing costs

According to the founder, the reasons for the financial difficulties and the insolvency of the company are higher energy prices and higher purchasing costs. These factors obviously led to a tight financial situation that eventually led to the filing for bankruptcy.

The announcement of The Plant Box’s bankruptcy shows how challenging it can be for startups to survive in a competitive market and deal with rising costs. Especially in the current economic situation, in which energy prices and raw material costs are often volatile, young companies must bring careful financial planning and adaptability to the market.

Greentech Startup ohne Fortune

It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether there may still be rescue measures for The Plant Box. Insolvencies do not necessarily mean the final end for a company. Those involved often try to find solutions to keep the business going or to continue the business in some other way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

