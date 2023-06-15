Greentech startups and projects at the STARTUP AUTOBAHN EXPO2023

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, 38 startups will present the project results from their collaboration with business partners from STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play at the annual EXPO in Stuttgart. The pilot projects, implementations, and solutions in the areas of mobility, production, enterprise, and sustainability will be presented to more than 1,000 international guests, including board members and executives of the leading automotive groups, entrepreneurs, policy makers, investors, and tech experts.

STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play is an open innovation platform that combines the incomparable technological competence of Silicon Valley and the best of German engineering. Just like the German Autobahn — the only one in the world without a speed limit — STARTUP AUTOBAHN accelerates the connections between industrial companies and innovative startups. The results of this cooperation will be presented at the EXPO, a conference for invited guests where future technologies and the innovative power of companies and startups will be presented.

“Piloting the Future” mit Impact

Inspired by the EXPO2023 motto “Piloting the Future”, the 1,000 guests can expect a program that addresses the most pressing challenges facing the mobility industry: the transition to e-mobility, circular economy, heavy-duty mobility, solutions in the semiconductor industry, interior concepts of the future, perspectives of sustainability such as battery management, sustainable materials and more.

Keynotes from industry leaders and startups

The program includes inspirational keynotes from board members, industry leaders and politicians, panel discussions, expert panels, guided tours of the exhibition, exclusive presentations by the startup company Collaborations and various side events for press, investors, executives and more.

Sustainability and Greentech in focus

The topic of sustainability and greentech play an important role at this event – the following startups show pilot projects and implementations with a focus on sustainability and greentech as well as intelligent infrastructure, AI in production and automation:

Mercedes-Benz & Phononic Vibes

Mercedes-Benz and Phononic Vibes work in close cooperation with Adler Pelzer. The partners are developing advanced lightweight metamaterials that optimize soundproofing in the vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz & SPREAD

In a pilot project, Mercedes-Benz and SPREAD are working on efficiently reducing the complexity of vehicle electronics and electrics with the help of an Engineering Intelligence Network.

Porsche & About:Energy

About:Energy and Porsche use physical data to maximize and optimize battery performance.

Porsche & Pull Systems

Pull Systems and Porsche are collaborating to research innovative ways of using data analysis in electric vehicles.

DXC Technology & Brytlyt

DXC Technology and Brytlyt simplify the lifecycle and management of deep learning models for real-time predictions in manufacturing.

DXC Technology & Cargo Cube

DXC Technology and Cargo Cube create transparency about a manufacturer’s global freight flows and ensure optimized logistics processing.

DXC Technology & High Mobility & Scope Technology

High Mobility, Scope Technology & DXC offer a comprehensive solution for seamless fleet management, mobility services and usage-based insurance to shape the future of mobility.

DXC Technology & Opinum

DXC brings its extensive understanding and experience of the energy and utilities industry, along with DXC’s deep expertise in digital, technology and data, to a pioneering partnership with Opinum to provide tailored solutions for companies in the energy and utilities industry .

ZF & Shipzero

ZF and Shipzero are jointly developing a new standard for climate protection in road freight transport.

Webasto & Canatu

Webasto and Canatu are working on integrating heating foils in the Roof Sensor Module for autonomous driving.

Webasto & Actasys

Webasto and Actasysy are working on a solution to keep sensors free and clean even under extreme weather conditions.

Webasto & Filics

Webasto and Filics are opening up new possibilities for automating intralogistics in tight and demanding environments with a wide variety of load capacities.

Schaeffler & Arkite

Schaeffler and Arkite are developing dynamic AR-based instructions and enabling real-time validation of correct loading.

Bosch & SonoBeacon

Bosch and SonoBeacon are jointly developing and testing an optimized system that automatically records and analyzes the occupancy of passengers in autonomous vehicles.

STMicroelectronics & Newtwen

Newtwen partners with STMicroelectronics to develop virtual sensors for power modules and battery management systems.

STMicroelectronics & 2electron

2electron restores the driving experience of an internal combustion engine to electric vehicles, in which the technology used can mimic the driving experience of a conventional engine in terms of vehicle dynamics and performance.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions & Bia

The intelligent combination of Webfleet telematics data and Bia’s optimization software maximizes eFleet reliability and productivity while minimizing peak loads, energy costs and CO2 emissions.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions & Chargylize

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and Chargylize offer a data-driven solution for fleet electrification.

NXP Semiconductors & Sonatus

Sonatus and NXP work together to solve the biggest architectural challenges on the road to safer, smarter and more efficient vehicles.

Hyundai Motor Company & Smart Audio Technologies

Smart Audio is testing the innovative SmartMute® technology in cooperation with Hyundai Motor Company.

ADAC & Audvice

ADAC partners with Audvice to document and effectively share knowledge using advanced language technology.

Maxion & UBQ Materials

Maxion replaces single-use wooden pallets and plastic separators with sustainable, reusable plastics made with UBQ™.

More about the EXPO2023 program, the speakers and the project presentation: https://expo2023.pnptc.events

Über STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play

STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play is an open innovation platform that forms an interface between innovative technology companies and industry-leading corporations. The basis of the program is the partnership that develops between startups and the business units of the companies. The two companies are on an equal footing from the start: together they will assess the potential for a joint venture, pilot the technology and work towards the ultimate goal – a successful production-ready implementation. STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play moderates a collaborative community focused on actionable outcomes. Since the platform was founded in 2016, more than 400 projects with over 300 startups have been successfully completed.