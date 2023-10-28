Greentech Startups: The 5 most exciting ClimateTechs from Baden-Württemberg

The fact that Germany is the country of poets, thinkers and inventors can no longer be questioned. It only makes sense that great innovations and ideas also come from the “Ländle”.

My name is Luca Magri and below I present my top 5 greentech start-ups from the “green Silicon Valley” Stuttgart and the surrounding area.

The criteria for this list are simple: companies and start-ups from Stuttgart and the surrounding area that are making the world of tomorrow a little greener with sustainable concepts.

1. Variolytics

Everyone knows that flying is bad for the climate. But did you know that our wastewater produces as many CO2 emissions worldwide as all air traffic. A good 2% of emissions come from sewage treatment plants and are released into our environment during the water treatment process.

It’s just a good thing that Variolytics is there. The Stuttgart-based company offers a highly efficient data acquisition system for existing sewage and water treatment plants, which contributes to the drastic reduction of greenhouse gases. Here, collected data is evaluated and gaps and inefficient processes are filtered out, which can then be optimized. This means that sewage treatment plants save energy costs, chemicals and reduce the production of greenhouse gases in aeration tanks.

2. 7000Seeds

Stuttgart is a big, humming and concrete-heavy city, which heats up quickly in the summer. 7000Seeds quickly realized that this can be prevented through greenery and is also good for general well-being.

The 7000Seeds concept also applies to greening the city. The. Young start-up offers a solution to a problem that many people encounter: their houseplants are dying but they would still like to have a green garden. Upon request, experts from 7000Seeds can green all types of areas such as: facades, courtyards, terraces and sealed areas such as a gravel desert.

The whole thing is partially subsidized by the Stuttgart Climate Fund and ensures that green spaces remain affordable for everyone. 7000Seeds also ensures that communities retain a say and that biodiversity is guaranteed.

3. Small leaf

Fresh, delicious food is a luxury that is often not so easy to achieve due to long supply chains and food that spoils quickly, especially when large quantities are involved. Kleinblatt addresses this problem.

The young start-up has set itself the task of providing fresh sprouts for kitchens and dishes of all kinds. It’s not about seedlings or sprouts, as you might think, but about seedlings. In contrast to sprouts, these are only harvested after 1-2 weeks and thus absorb more nutrients. That’s why they are a great, fresh and delicious addition to any salad and many other dishes.

In order to ensure short supply chains for the quickly wilting seedlings, Kleinblatt relies on urban farming and express deliveries in the local area.

4. Akkurent

After Corona, DIY is more trendy than ever. Thanks to DIY instructions on the Internet, you can do almost everything yourself, like a professional, if only the professional’s tools were missing…

No problem anymore thanks to Akkurent. The company specializes in renting high-quality devices, as well as batteries and chargers for more mobility in the workplace. In a sustainable manner, the pickup location and time is simply determined via the website so that the tool can simply be returned after the work is done.

The entire sustainable concept ensures longer use of individual devices, prevents excessive consumption and gives the opportunity to work on your own within a budget.

5. AH-Aktivhaus

Living space is scarce and will continue to become significantly more scarce in the coming decades. Since living together with parents forever is not a solution to the problem, AH-Aktivhaus has made it its mission to reinvent living and, above all, living together.

Civil engineer Prof. Dr. Walter Sobek made this achievable with the triple zero principle. The three focal points are energy, emissions and waste recycling.

The Triple Zero concept is defined as follows:

Zero Energy Building

In the annual balance, the building does not require more energy than it generates from sustainable sources.

Zero Emission Building

The building does not produce any CO2 or other emissions that are harmful to humans.

Zero Waste Building

At the end of their life cycle, all components can be completely transferred into biological or technical cycles. The property can be renatured without contaminated sites or other residues.

A rethink for a more sustainable tomorrow must happen in the here and now. It is self-explanatory that innovations and new concepts are what drive us forward. In order for these concepts and innovations to be successful, we need everyone’s help, starting with spreading this good news!

