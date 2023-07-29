Home » Greentech storage: Skeleton Technologies with Mega Invest from Japan
Greentech storage: Skeleton Technologies with Mega Invest from Japan

by admin
Greentech storage: Skeleton Technologies with Mega Invest from Japan

Big money and appreciation for the flourishing Greentech startup Skeleton Technologie based in Estonia – and production in Germany: The ClimateTech company has specialized in the development and manufacture of supercapacitors.

Below are. to understand electrochemical energy storage, which has a higher power density and a faster charging and discharging time compared to conventional batteries. They are particularly useful when fast energy spikes are needed or when long life and reliability are required.

Greentech Money aus Nippon

Now there is a mega investment from Nippon: Marubeni from Japan is to invest a mid-double-digit million euro amount for the expansion of battery production at Skeleton Technologies in Saxony.

Greentech Storage Skeleton Technologies Sachsen Invest Japan The production site in Großröhrsdorf in the district of Bautzen and the new factory for supercapacitors in Markranstädt near Leipzig would benefit from the investment. The aim of the investment is to expand Skeleton’s production capacities in Germany. Marubeni is interested in their high-performance batteries and supercapacitors. These are storage devices that can absorb and release energy faster than conventional batteries.

Greentech storage for the automotive industry, power grids and industry

They are required in automotive engineering, in power grids and in industry, among other things. The energy company Shell, for example, wants to use the batteries across the board for its plans to electrify and decarbonize the mining sector.

Greentech storage battery Skeleton Technologies Saxony

Greentech batteries for heavy commercial vehicles

According to Marubeni, he sees significant potential in the area of ​​electrification of heavy commercial vehicles, electrified and hybrid vehicles, and energy storage in the power grid. “We are convinced that our investment will help Skeleton to expand the capacities for the mass production of the SuperBattery”. , said Marubeni manager Masayuki Omoto. Skeleton is currently building a large supercapacitor factory near Leipzig. Production is scheduled to start this year. Skeleton and Marubeni have been strategic partners since March 2021.

Leading manufacturer of ultracapacitors

Skeleton Technologies has established itself as a leading manufacturer of ultracapacitors in Europe and focuses on using this technology in various applications.

This includes means of transport such as electric vehicles, rail vehicles and hybrid vehicles, but also industrial applications such as renewable energy systems, electric tools and energy efficiency solutions.

Greentech storage battery Skeleton Tech Sachsen module

Beacons of hope in the battery industry

The company Skeleton Technologies is considered a great hope in the battery industry. The products, most of which are produced in Saxony, are in demand. Now there is financial support from afar.

(Christopher Bergmann)

