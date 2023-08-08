Greentech storage specialist Voltfang gets 5 million VC

The energy storage startup Voltfang has received 5 million euros as part of a newly completed financing round.

The Viessmann Group is on board as an investor, as well as other unnamed investors. Voltfang is an RWTH Aachen spin-off founded in 2021 by Afshin Doostdar, Roman Alberti and David Oudsandji.

Greentech Viessmann on board as an investor

The company focuses on manufacturing energy storage devices from second-life e-car batteries.

By the end of 2024, Voltfang wants to offer more than 40 MWh of storage capacity in its products. Via startbase

