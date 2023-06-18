Greentech subsidies: Europe’s solar industry has screwed it up – China is miles ahead

According to the industry, Europe is facing almost insurmountable hurdles in the hoped-for reconstruction of a solar industry. The cost and size advantage, especially for Chinese manufacturers, is now so great that the EU’s “Green Deal” can only succeed with concerted political and financial support.

IRA: Huge Greentech Grant in the USA

In addition, the USA is enticing the remaining European companies with immense subsidies across the Atlantic – keyword Inflation Reduction Act – of the USA, as industry representatives report. “If we want to keep up in Europe, we now need an energy and industrial policy double hit,” said the chief executive of the German Solar Industry Association, Carsten Körnig.

Double boom for cleantech

The annual capacity of the European solar industry currently amounts to modules with a total output of a good 8 gigawatts – according to the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems around one percent of global production. The aim of the EU as part of its Green Deal is for domestic industry to be able to produce solar modules with an output of 30 gigawatts again by 2025.

But according to an analysis by management consultancy PWC, the largest Chinese manufacturer Jinko alone is currently producing 45 gigawatts. According to the Jinko website, the capacity should be 90 gigawatts by the end of this year.

Production costs of solar modules 17 to 18 US cents per watt.

The production costs of solar modules are given in watts, as is the capacity. According to information from the industry, the Chinese solar industry is currently estimated at 17 to 18 US cents per watt.

The Chinese target for 2025 is 15 cents, as reported by French entrepreneur and solar expert Gaetan Masson at the Intersolar trade fair in Munich. “We are much more expensive than the Chinese,” said Masson. “It’s not just a question of investments and operating expenses, but of a lack of competitiveness.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

