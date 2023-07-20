Home » Greentech Thuringia: 90 million for energy transition
Greentech Thuringia: 90 million for energy transition

Greentech Thuringia: 90 million for energy transition

Thuringia has also made efforts in recent years to increase the share of renewable energies in total energy consumption and to expand green tech. The state government has introduced various programs and subsidies to promote the expansion of solar energy, wind energy, biomass and other renewable energy sources.

Thuringia has a good renewable energy infrastructure, especially in relation to wind energy and biomass. There are several wind farms and biogas plants in the country. Solar systems also play a role in the country’s energy mix.

Thuringia: New opportunities for ex-coal region

Thuringia’s former lignite region in Altenburger Land can expect up to 90 million euros in structural aid from the federal government in the coming years. The money is intended for investment projects, the Ministry of Economics announced on Thursday in Erfurt. State Secretary Katja Böhler found out about projects and plans in the region.

Button and regional museum becomes interactive world of experience «Tagua»

This includes the area of ​​the former button factory in Schmölln, which is to become a meeting place for the regional cultural and creative industries with job opportunities.

In addition, the button and regional museums are to be redesigned into the interactive “Tagua” world of experience. The “El Botón” project in the city with 150 years of industrial button production should be implemented in the period from 2025 to 2029.

Renewable Energy Thuringia is growing

At the Altenburg-Nobitz airfield, the State Secretary found out about the planned test area for sustainable mobility in the period up to 2026. According to the ministry, the core is the construction of a test track for automated and autonomous driving, including a 1.2-kilometer, three-lane motorway and a multifunctional area.

See also  Spotify Plans to Add Full-Length Music Videos, Expanding User Experience

According to the ministry, the Altenburger Land will receive federal funds in the period up to 2038 to deal with the structural change in the former lignite mining area. The federal government supports projects with up to 90 percent.

Greentech Thuringia: focus on wind

Promote solar energy, wind energy, biomass and other renewable energy sources.

