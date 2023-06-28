Greentech Thuringia: Solar systems on agricultural land

Solar systems on agricultural land have significant potential for renewable energies and green tech. Here are some advantages and the potential of these plants:

Dual use of land: Agricultural land can be used for the simultaneous use of agricultural production and solar energy generation. By installing solar panels over the fields or at certain heights above the crops, the crops receive sufficient sunlight to grow while at the same time generating solar energy. This dual use allows optimal use of the limited available land.

Dual use enables optimal use

Increased Energy Production: Installing solar panels on agricultural land can significantly increase the contribution to renewable energy production. Agricultural land often provides ample space for the construction of large solar arrays that can produce a significant amount of clean energy. This helps to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Agrivoltaics offer farmers an opportunity to diversify their income source: Agrivoltaics offer farmers an opportunity to diversify their income source. You can continue to grow agricultural products while generating income from selling generated solar energy or renting land for solar installations. This can be a valuable opportunity, especially for farmers in areas with economic challenges. Climate adaptation and resource efficiency: Agrivoltaics can also contribute to climate adaptation by enabling farmers to mitigate the effects of climate change. Installing solar panels over plants can help mitigate extreme weather conditions like heat waves or hail and reduce evaporation, which can result in better water efficiency.

It is important to note that the implementation of agrivoltaics can be done in different ways and presents certain challenges.

This includes issues of soil fertility, water management, the shading effect on plants and taking into account the needs of farmers. Nonetheless, agrivoltaics is seen as a promising way to combine renewable energy and sustainable agricultural practices to contribute to a greener future.