Greentech Thyssenkrupp: Hydrogen offshoot Nucera is about to IPO

The company is expected to receive gross proceeds of between EUR 500 million and EUR 566 million from the issue. The offer is expected to end on July 5. It had previously been announced that Thyssenkrupp Nucera intends to offer newly issued common shares from a capital increase in the IPO. Thyssenkrupp wants to hold a majority stake in its subsidiary in the long term, in which Industrie De Nora IT0005186371 also has a stake.

The Essen-based company had already considered an IPO for Nucera last year, but initially refrained from doing so due to the volatile market conditions.

Thyssenkrupp AG, based in Essen, is a listed, diversified industrial group with a focus on steel processing and Germany’s largest steel manufacturer. The group was formed in 1999 from the merger of Friedrich Krupp AG Hoesch-Krupp with Thyssen AG.

Thyssenkrupp AG has increasingly focused on sustainability and green tech in recent years in order to make its business activities more environmentally friendly. The Group has taken various measures to combat climate change and promote resource efficiency.

As part of this, the focus is particularly on reducing greenhouse gas emissions: Thyssenkrupp has set itself the goal of reducing its own CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared to the reference year 2018. To this end, the company invests in energy efficiency measures, the use of renewable energies and the optimization of its production processes.

Promotion of renewable energies: Thyssenkrupp is involved in the development and production of components for renewable energy generation. For example, the company supplies components for wind turbines and solar power plants.

Electromobility: Thyssenkrupp is also active in electromobility. The company develops and produces components for electric vehicles, including battery systems, electric motors and lightweight components.

Circular economy and recycling: Thyssenkrupp is working on making its production processes more efficient and recycling materials better. The company is increasingly relying on the use of recycled materials and is promoting the development of circular economy concepts.

Research and development: Thyssenkrupp invests in research and development projects in the areas of sustainability and green tech. The company works with partners from science and industry to develop innovative solutions.

