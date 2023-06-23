Greentech Toyota relies entirely on battery and hydrogen technology

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has been a green tech pioneer from the very beginning for years and is without a doubt a pioneer when it comes to electromobility, hybrid cars and hydrogen drives.

In today’s time, in which climate change and the search for environmentally friendly mobility solutions are becoming increasingly urgent, Toyota has established itself as a pioneer in the automotive industry in the development and promotion of electric mobility, hybrid cars and hydrogen drives.

„Let‘s Change the Future of Cars“

Under the new motto “Let’s Change the Future of Cars”, Toyota Motor Corporation has now presented its new development strategy and announced a number of new technologies that will further drive the change from a pure car manufacturer to a mobility service provider.

In the future, vehicle construction will be based on three main areas: The first is the uncompromising implementation of safety and protection. To this end, the company is further developing its Toyota Safety Sense assistance systems in order to offer customers safe and reliable technologies. The second focus is joint development with experts around the world.

Greentech pioneer: Change from pure car manufacturer to mobility service provider

Successful examples include CJPT’s projects for CO2-neutral operation in the commercial sector, the partnership with the CP Group in Thailand and global cooperation in various motorsport racing series. As the third and final focus, the topic of localization is to be further promoted in the future.

Strategy for the development of new battery electric technologies

In May 2023, Toyota established a new organization, the BEV Factory, which will significantly accelerate the development and construction of battery electric vehicles. Among other things, the use of next-generation batteries should enable ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers. In addition, artificial intelligence will support the engineers in design and aerodynamics.

In the body construction of its all-electric models, Toyota will in future rely on what is known as gigacasting, in which the body is made up of three main components in a new modular structure. This allows components and thus manufacturing costs to be saved. In addition, the self-controlling production technology reduces processes and plant investments by half.

With the BEV Factory, Toyota is driving the development of the next generation of battery electric vehicles. By 2026, the company will launch a completely new product range and will produce around 1.7 million battery electric vehicles annually by 2030.

Greentech Toyota hydrogen battery technology energy storage

H2 boom: Increasing interest in hydrogen

In 2030, hydrogen as an energy carrier will be of great importance, especially in Europe, China and North America, and the fuel cell market will have a total volume of around 32 billion euros (5 trillion yen). In addition to the use of its fuel cell technology in the Toyota Mirai (Hydrogen consumption Toyota Mirai, electric motor 134 kW (174 hp), combined 0.89 kg/100 km, CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km. Values ​​according to WLTP test procedure.) customers are also interested for the purchase of a total of 100,000 fuel cell units by 2030, most of which involve the use of drive technology in commercial vehicles.

Ab 2023 neue Organisation „Hydrogen Factory“

To react to the rapid changes in the market, Toyota founded a new organization called Hydrogen Factory in July 2023. The entire know-how on the subject of hydrogen is bundled here in order to be able to make quick decisions from development through production to sales.

By localizing important sub-areas such as research and development as well as production, Toyota is strengthening its leading position, especially in China and Europe. Through alliances with strong partners, fuel cell technology should become increasingly more cost-efficient.

Promote widespread use of hydrogen

In order to promote the widespread use of hydrogen and to offer the energy source more economically, Toyota is working with its partners to further optimize production and logistics costs.

Greentech Toyota hydrogen battery technology energy storage

Toyota recognized the potential of electric mobility early on

Toyota recognized the potential of electric mobility early on and was intensively involved in this area. The company launched the first all-electric passenger car, the Toyota RAV4 EV, back in 1997. Since then, Toyota has continuously worked on the development and improvement of electric vehicles.

With models like the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid and the Toyota Mirai, they have proven that electric mobility is a viable and future-proof option for environmentally conscious drivers.

Pioneer in hybrid cars

Toyota is also known for its leadership in hybrid technology. In 1997, the Toyota Prius was introduced as the first mass-market hybrid and has spearheaded the development of hybrid vehicles ever since.

Toyota has managed to integrate hybrid technology in a variety of models such as the Corolla, Camry and Highlander. By combining an internal combustion engine with an electric motor, Toyota hybrid cars enable efficient fuel use while reducing emissions.

Greentech Toyota hydrogen battery technology energy storage 2

Hydrogen drives: As a pioneer in the field of hydrogen drives, Toyota has created a groundbreaking vehicle with the Toyota Mirai. The Mirai is a fuel cell vehicle that uses hydrogen as an energy source. Unlike battery electric vehicles, the Mirai offers long range and short refueling times, making it an attractive option for customers looking for zero-emission mobility. Toyota has also invested in the development of a hydrogen infrastructure and is promoting the development of hydrogen filling stations worldwide.

Research and Development: One reason for Toyota’s success in electric mobility and hybrid technology is continuous research and development. The company invests significant resources in improving battery technologies, electric motors and fuel cell systems. Through close cooperation with research institutes and suppliers, Toyota drives innovation and constantly sets new standards in the automotive industry.

Conclusion: Toyota has established itself as a pioneer when it comes to electric mobility, hybrid cars and hydrogen drives. Through their commitment to sustainable mobility and their innovative strength

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

