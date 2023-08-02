Greentech: Use deodorant spray bottles as hydrogen storage

According to researchers, the propellant gas dimethyl ether (DME) used in deodorant spray bottles is also suitable as a hydrogen storage medium.

Hydrogen imports are also necessary for the energy transition. Not everything can come by pipeline, ships will also transport hydrogen compounds halfway around the world. Researchers from Germany are now bringing a new substance into play.

According to researchers, the propellant dimethyl ether (DME) used in many deodorant spray bottles is also suitable as a hydrogen storage medium for long transport routes. Scientists from several research institutes drew attention to this in a recent article for the journal “Energy & Environmental Science”.

As reported by Forschungszentrum Jülich on Wednesday, the researchers are proposing a circulatory storage system. In the production regions such as South America or Australia, hydrogen produced in a climate-neutral manner is to be combined with carbon dioxide to form dimethyl ether in a synthesis process. Liquefied under pressure, this could then be shipped by ship to the customer region, where it might be landed in North Sea ports.

There, using a different process, known as steam reforming, the DME would be broken down again into its starting materials, hydrogen and CO2.

The green hydrogen can then be used in industry, for example. The carbon dioxide is to be returned to the production region in the same ship, where it is to be used again for the process. “We are talking about an emission-free cycle in which the CO2 used is often used to transport hydrogen and does not get into the atmosphere,” explained author Sebastian Thill from the Institute for Sustainable Hydrogen Economy (INW) at Forschungszentrum Jülich.

In addition to the INW, the Helmholtz Institute Erlangen-Nuremberg for Renewable Energies (HI-ERN) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE were also involved in the article.

The researchers see advantages over hydrogen transport in the form of other so-called derivatives: “Per mass of transported DME, significantly more usable hydrogen is released than in the case of ammonia or methanol.” DME is also non-toxic and therefore easier to handle. “You can compare the handling of DME with a gas like butane, which can be stored in a camping gas cylinder,” explained Michael Alders from INW. According to him, test plants for the steam reforming of DME are now being built in order to bring the process to technical maturity. He expects closed DME/CO2 cycles to be commercially viable by the early 2030s.

