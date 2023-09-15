Greentech Vattenfall is planning further wind farms in the North Sea off Borkum

The Swedish energy and greentech group Vattenfall is planning another offshore wind farm around 85 kilometers north of the North Sea island of Borkum. The company informed the Federal Network Agency in Bonn on Thursday that it was exercising its right of entry for the “N-6.6” wind farm, Vattenfall said. Greentech Wind Energy: Nordlicht II has an output of 630 megawatts

Greentech Wind Energy: Nordlicht II produces 630 megawatts

Stormy times for the climate and green tech: Energy group Vattenfall is pushing offshore wind energy

The wind farm, which will be called “Nordlicht II” in the future, is expected to have an installed capacity of 630 megawatts (MW).

Together with “Nordlicht I”, which Vattenfall decided to build in September last year, an installed capacity of 1,610 MW is expected to be available from 2027/2028. Mathematically, this corresponds to the electricity consumption of more than 1.7 million average German households .

Vattenfall did not want to provide any information about the amount of investment for competitive reasons.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Special x Impact Hub Stuttgart (29.09.23)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

