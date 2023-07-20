Greentech Vinted: 2nd hand fashion is booming – Circular Fashion has a turnover of 370 million euros

Vinted reduces losses, increases sales

The second-hand fashion marketplace Vinted achieved sales of 371.4 million euros last year, which corresponds to an increase of 51 percent. The loss before taxes decreased by 70.9 million euros to 42.9 million euros.

The decline is 62.3 percent. The number of employees rose from 935 to 1266. The Vinted marketplace claims to have more than 80 million registered members in 19 countries in Europe and North America.

Expansions to Denmark and Finland are in prospect.

Circular Fashion: Vinted aka Vinted and Mamikreisel

Vinted operates an online trading platform whose former subsidiaries were known as Vinted and Mamikreisel. On Vinted, users can exchange, sell or give away second-hand clothing, accessories and cosmetic products with the help of a mobile app or browser.

Vinted is an online platform for buying, selling and swapping used clothing, shoes and accessories. It was originally founded in Lithuania and since its inception in 2008 has grown into one of the largest second-hand platforms in Europe.

Vinted allows users to easily sell or trade their clothes they no longer want to wear, while offering other buyers the opportunity to purchase high-quality second-hand fashion at great prices.

Greentech Vinted: Platform contributes to the promotion of sustainability and environmental protection

Why is Vinted important? Vinted helps promote sustainability and the environment by extending the cycle of fashion and reducing demand for newly produced clothing. The fashion industry is known to be one of the biggest polluters, as the production of new clothes involves significant water consumption, the use of chemicals and energy, and the generation of waste products.

Fast fashion infographic by Greenpeace Textiles

Buying and selling second-hand clothes uses resources more efficiently, and fewer clothes end up in landfill or incineration.

Vinted also promotes sustainable living by raising awareness of the value and reusability of garments. This can change people’s attitudes towards disposable fashion and lead to more sustainable consumption patterns.

Greentech Vinted helps people to clear out their closets and make room for new things

In addition, Vinted enables people to declutter their closets and make room for new things, which also helps reduce clothing waste.

Buying and selling second-hand is good for the environment

Selling or swapping unused clothing gives the pieces a new chance to be worn and appreciated by others instead of gathering dust in the closet or ending up in the trash.

Overall, Vinted plays an important role in facilitating access to sustainable fashion and demonstrating the environmental and individual wallet benefits of buying and selling second-hand. The platform has the potential to transform how people consume and contribute to a more sustainable fashion industry.

