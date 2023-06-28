Greentech Vodafone advertising pillars are becoming 5G stations

Greentech Vodafone advertising columns become 5G stations Greentech Live

Discarded and yet so important: We are talking about the good old advertising column: now Ernst Litfaß meets 5G mobile communications from the telco giant Vodafone.

When the Berlin publisher came up with the advertising pillar over 165 years ago, he certainly never imagined that his invention would one day connect the world in a way that went far beyond his original vision.

Because the advertising pillars in Düsseldorf, which have been part of the cityscape for decades, are currently experiencing a technical renaissance: A total of 50 of the advertising pillars set up in the state capital not only provide people with information, but also with fast 5G mobile communications from Vodafone.

A further 100 columns are to be added over the next two years. On the one hand, this ensures even better reception and greater network stability and at the same time solves a major problem that still exists throughout Germany with the 5G network expansion in inner-city areas: the tedious search for locations for new mobile radio stations and the often long-lasting ones approval process.

North Rhine-Westphalia changed the state building regulations in 2021 and shortened the approval process, but new inner-city roof locations are extremely difficult to find. This pioneering project with its innovative solution now provides a remedy. On the occasion of the 50th advertising column that went online in Haroldstraße, NRW Building Minister Ina Scharrenbach and Lord Mayor Dr. Stephan Keller with everyone involved in the project.

The Düsseldorf Marketing project was initiated in cooperation with the City of Düsseldorf, Vodafone Germany, Stadtwerke Düsseldorf and Ilg Outdoor Advertising. After a first pilot in October 2021, a total of 50 advertising columns in Düsseldorf have now been converted and connected to fiber optics.

Mobile radio site mounted on large masts

Three 5G antennas each and all the technology that is mounted on large masts in conventional cellphone sites are built into the basilica-shaped roof and the concrete body of the advertising pillar, which is 4.79 meters high and 1.62 meters wide. The entire process of setting up such a 5G advertising column takes less than half the time compared to a conventional cellphone site.

Like any other regular mobile communications site in Germany, the Vodafone 5G advertising pillars have received a site certificate from the Federal Network Agency to prove their safe operation. The installed 5G antennas, which were set up in cooperation with Ericsson, each serve a radius of around 400 meters around each advertising column with a fast network.

On average, there have been almost 6,000 daily connections per column with 5G-enabled smartphones, and every week an average of around 200 gigabytes of data per column flow through Vodafone’s 5G network – and the trend is rising.

State-of-the-art cellular technology with minimal latency

At the 5G advertising pillars, speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second and minimum reaction times of less than 10 milliseconds are possible for users with their smartphones. Because Vodafone has equipped the 5G advertising pillar with the completely independent 5G+ technology – and thus with the most modern 5G technology that is available in Europe. The data never leaves the 5G infrastructure here. Only in this way can 5G transmit at full power and achieve latency times of less than 10 milliseconds. That’s as fast as the responsiveness of the human nervous system.

“The 5G advertising pillars here in Düsseldorf are a good example of how tradition becomes innovation. They are a sign that the city is ready to take on the challenges of the digital future while preserving its historical identity. Digital urban development is important for smart city solutions of all kinds – for example for smart mobility.

History of the advertising pillar

In 1855, the Berlin publisher Ernst Litfaß was given the sole right to set up his invention by means of a police ordinance in order to prevent the wild posters that were common at the time – the advertising pillar was born. Today, the classic advertising pillar is still a widespread form of outdoor advertising and is part of the familiar cityscape worldwide. The advantage of these columns is that the posters placed on them are visible from all sides. There are currently a total of 600 classic advertising pillars in Düsseldorf. The company Ilg-Outdoor Advertising from Stuttgart has been the concessionaire for this advertising medium since 2017.

