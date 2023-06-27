Greentech Vodafone: Mobile giant relies on circular economy

The mobile giant Vodafone is pushing the circular economy trend and is cooperating with the WWF: “In the long term, the transformation will cost Germany less than leaving everything as it is,” the group said in a press release today. Action should now be taken in cooperation with WWF Germany:

In a new study, the WWF Germany, the Öko-Institut, the Fraunhofer ISI and the FU Berlin examine what needs to change in Germany in order to comprehensively close our cycle by 2045. The study was supported by the Vodafone Institute, among others. Vodafone Germany takes stock of its own measures for a circular economy.

Earth Overshoot Day Germany: ecological resources used up

May 4, 2023 was Earth Overshoot Day for Germany. That means: since these days we live on credit with mother earth. Because already within the first four months we have used up all the ecological resources that the planet has made available to us for the whole year. If all people lived like the Germans, it would take three earths to cover our consumption. And every year there are more, instead of fewer.

Get out of the dead end with the circular economy

“Our hunger for resources seems insatiable so far – and this has led us directly into the increasing triple crisis of global warming, species extinction and environmental pollution,” says Rebecca Tauer, program manager Circular Economy at WWF Germany. “The circular economy brings us out of this impasse by replacing our linear ‘take-make-waste’ economy. So far, however, there has been no concrete and holistic vision for transforming the German economy into a true circular economy.”

WWF study: 9 sectors scrutinized

Developing this target image was the motivation and task of the sustainability experts who have been working on the study on the ‘Germany Circular Economy Model’ over the past twelve months. The focus was on the 9 sectors: structural and civil engineering; vehicles and batteries; food and nutrition; Textile; Packaging; Furniture; Lighting; and household appliances and information/communications technology (ICT) – which also included the telecommunications industry.

Vodafone is working intensively on the knowledge gained for the ICT sector and taking stock of its own measures for a more circular economy. These follow the “Chose. Use. Return” cycle and each include various measures, such as:

Greentech Vodafone: Concrete Programme

Eco Rating: The Eco Rating offers Vodafone customers transparency about the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions. Various ecological factors, such as the CO2 footprint, resource consumption and material efficiency, are evaluated in the rating. Vodafone has been using the environmental rating system for mobile phones since 2021.

eSIM: Initially the size of a credit card, the SIM card has taken on a wide variety of formats over the years. Today, Vodafone customers can even do without plastic entirely: the eSIM (embedded SIM) can be freely selected in the ordering process for contract and prepaid customers – and is becoming increasingly popular: around one million digital SIM cards were issued in the past financial year.

Use:

Routers & TV boxes: Routers and TV boxes are used at Vodafone in the long term and sustainably. More than half of the devices that come back from rental are processed for reuse. Vodafone has extended the life cycle of several million devices. The remaining devices are professionally recycled.

Repair: Vodafone offers its customers a convenient repair service so that mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches remain in use for longer. Whether on site in selected Vodafone shops, where the repaired device, if possible, gets back into the hands of its owner within a few hours. Or with a pick-up or send-in service, including a loaner device for the bridging period. In this way, too, Vodafone contributes to extending the lifespan of smartphones and the like and avoids buying new ones where none are necessary.

Insurance: To ensure that repairs are not a question of money, Vodafone offers its customers supplementary insurance for smartphones and tablets, making repairs a more attractive option than buying new.

Return:

One million phones for the planet: over 200 million so-called ‘drawer phones’ are currently gathering dust in German chests of drawers and boxes. And with it their valuable raw materials, such as gold, silver and palladium. In order to educate the owners of these mobile phones about the importance of professional recycling of the electronic devices – and to give them an incentive to return them, Vodafone and the WWF have jointly launched the ‘One million phones for the planet’ programme.

For every mobile phone returned worldwide, Vodafone will donate £1 to the WWF. The goal: return at least 1 million mobile phones to the circular economy. This appeal, like the support for the study, came about as part of a three-year partnership between Vodafone and the WWF.

One for One: However, because the responsibility for professional recycling of the devices cannot lie solely with the end customer, in 2022 Vodafone launched an initiative that is unique in the industry. With ‘One for One’, Vodafone promises its customers that for every new mobile phone sold, an old one will automatically be recycled. The goal: together with ‘Closing the Loop’, to realize one of the largest mobile phone recycling projects in the industry and to return at least 1 million old devices that are ready for the scrap heap. On Earth Day 2023, the partners announce: We are on course. Over 500,000 mobile phones have been collected to date. This left the equivalent of over 7,000 tons of earth untouched, which would otherwise have to be mined again by Virgin Mining.

Re-trade: That’s the name of Vodafone’s trade-in program, which aims to motivate customers not to let their discarded cell phone become a cell phone in a drawer. A simple analysis method and a guaranteed purchase price should motivate customers to return their old mobile phones to the cycle.

Michael Jungwirth, Director Public Policy & External Affairs at Vodafone Germany: “I am convinced that digitization can help to solve many problems of the climate crisis. And we want to set a good example for this. That is why we are carefully studying the results of the WWF study and critically examining our previous measures for a closed recycling economy: What works well? What needs to be optimized? Everything for our goal: to be CO2-neutral by 2025. For a more sustainable Vodafone and a more sustainable future.”

