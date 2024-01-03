Greentech: VW ID2 production starts in May – price under 25,000. €

The price remains just under 25,000 euros – competition comes onto the market earlier

VW customers still have to wait almost two and a half years until the ID.2, which is extremely important for VW, is delivered in significant numbers.

The ID.2 is said to be the first electric Volkswagen, the basic version of which will be offered for less than 25,000 euros. As auto motor und sport learned from company circles, production of the small electric vehicle will not be ramped up until May 2026. The car will be presented in autumn 2025.

The price for the basic version should in any case remain below the sound limit of 25,000 euros, but only just. “When we defined the price, it wasn’t based on wishful thinking. We have defined clear measures at the battery level so that we can achieve the price,” explains VW development director Kai Grünitz. The ID.2 was originally supposed to cost less than 24,000 euros, but that is no longer the case. In the meantime, raw material prices have risen significantly, and there is also inflation. “The boundary conditions change almost every week, that’s true,” says Grünitz. “You have to adapt that.”

Since the upcoming EU7 emissions standard is less strict, small cars with combustion engines will remain on the market and are significantly cheaper than the ID.2. Even the VW Polo from our own company is currently available significantly cheaper in the basic version, starting at just 21,590 euros. The ID.2 also has a problem in that the competition comes onto the market much earlier. Citroën is already accepting orders for the eC3, positioned as a city car (from 23,300 euros), Renault wants to launch the R5 at the end of 2024, which will cost around 25,000 euros.

Editor: Jens Dralle

