Greentech wind energy: New North Sea offshore plants are to produce 1800 megawatts

In a bidding process, the Federal Network Agency has granted the right to set up wind farms with a total output of 1800 megawatts for four additional areas in the North Sea. The authority announced on Thursday in Bonn that a total of 784 million euros had been raised.

90 percent of the money is to be used to reduce electricity costs and five percent each for marine conservation and the promotion of environmentally friendly fishing.

The contract for two areas with a total of 900 megawatts went to the energy company RWE. RWE already had a so-called right of entry for the two areas. There were no other bidders. RWE was therefore awarded the contract without a bid payment. RWE was also awarded a contract for another area. However, the energy company Vattenfall has a right of entry there, which allows it to accept the bid on the same terms as RWE. Vattenfall can exercise its right until mid-September. The fourth area went to Waterkant Energy GmbH.

All four areas have already been examined by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), for example in terms of marine environment or building ground. According to the Federal Network Agency, the commissioning of the wind farms is scheduled for 2028.

For the first time, a bidding process with so-called qualitative criteria was carried out for these four areas. Criteria such as the decarbonization of offshore expansion and the use of environmentally friendly foundation technologies were also included, it said.

Big Monex for offshore wind energy: 7,000 megawatts for 12.6 billion euros.

In another bidding process for areas in the North and Baltic Seas that had not been pre-examined, the Federal Network Agency raised 12.6 billion euros a few weeks ago for a total of 7,000 megawatts.

The bids went to the mineral oil companies BP and Total Energies. The proceeds from the auction were higher mainly because there were no entry rights for these areas.

