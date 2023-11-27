GreentechGadgets: HR bank – exercise bike as a power bank

Winter is just around the corner in Germany and the government’s calls to save electricity and heating costs are still present. If you want to do something good for yourself and the environment now, you can kill at least two birds with one stone with the HR bench from TukasEV, even when winter is raging outside.

With the HR-Bank, TukasEV has brought an exercise bike onto the market, which not only enables exercise in the house, but also feeds the energy used into a 2000 WH lithium-ion battery and later uses this self-generated electricity provides a power bank.

Source: TukasEV website

Little pedaling – lots of loading?!

If there is an unexpected power outage, or you simply want to save some energy costs, you can do a lot with the fully charged RH bank. Here, TukasEV offers decent performance with the integrated 2 kWh lithium-ion battery, which should enable you to wash clothes up to 5 times or fully charge a smartphone 123 times. According to the manufacturer, it only takes 15 minutes to fully charge your smartphone and a good 2 hours to bake a cake in the oven. The smaller model offers a 750 Wh lithium-ion battery and therefore lower performance, but also a lower price.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Conference 23.-24.11.2023 (Fall Edition)

Quelle: Website TukasEV

Energy production with a mission

The company also advertises that RH-Bank can playfully explain energy production, storage and sustainability to young minds, i.e. children. The children should feed their excess energy into the power bank before going to bed by cycling vigorously and having fun, which can then be used at the next opportunity. According to COO Aurelijus Jaškulis, the RH Bank aims to arouse children’s interest in sustainable energy and its production.

Source: TukasEV website

Technically sophisticated diversity

Even in the standard version, the RH bench offers a variety of technically sophisticated special features. Energy can not only be fed in through human power, it is also possible, for example, to connect your own balcony power plant (photovoltaic system) and use the power bank for possible temporary storage or in the event of a power failure. The RH bench only weighs a good 46 kg, has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as various charging outputs such as USB and AC. The RH bench can also be completely personalized on the TukasEV website and ordered in over 115 different variations. There are also options for a desk surface or special child seats.

Source: TukasEV website

The RH bench, a piece of sports equipment for everyone?

The idea of ​​generating your own electricity at home while doing sports is a positive and progressive one. This technology also shows enormously how valuable electricity is as a resource, as it is not as easy to produce as simply plugging the cable into the socket suggests. Nevertheless, the RH bank is also quite an expensive affair and therefore probably not the solution for everyone. The classic model starts at around €2,500 and can be made significantly more expensive with modifications or personal details. Nevertheless, you get a high-quality product for your money and the battery seems to be particularly long-lasting. But whether this exercise bike can really prevail remains an open question. It is definitely a step in the right direction.

About TukasEV

The young company, based in Lithuania and with production locations in Sweden, among others, is a company that specializes in sustainable and environmentally friendly energy production. According to their own information, the founders of TukasEV invented Lithuania’s first electric car in 2010 and are now presenting their latest innovation, the HR-Bank.

Sources: