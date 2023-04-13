Everyone is happy about a nice greeting at the end of the working week. Here you can easily find the best sayings and graphics for the weekend to download.

A warm greeting is not only appreciated on public holidays. On other days of the year, too, you can make someone happy with a few kind words. Small graphics that put a smile on the recipient’s face with a greeting, a saying or a poem are particularly popular. We have some greetings for you weekend compiled for you, which you can copy, download and send to family, friends, acquaintances and work colleagues.

Digital greetings for the weekend on WhatsApp: funny sayings, poems and quotes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

If you don’t want to send any pictures, you can simply send a poem or quote for the weekend.

The weekend is like Deutsche Bahn: you have to wait far too long for it.

Look stupid for a few more hours, then it’s the weekend.

Cry one more time in the morning, then it’s the weekend.

Believe me, better days are coming…they are called Saturday and Sunday.

Hello weekend, you can stay as long as you want.

Have a nice weekend with lots of time for the beautiful things in life.

Getting up early on the weekend can take all day.

Please do not disturb: In my mind, I’m starting the weekend with a walk by the sea.

Weekend! Presentation: celebrate, read, cook, swim, play, series, films. Reality: Close your eyes, open your eyes, Monday! You know that!

Sunday Rule: If you can’t reach it from the couch, you don’t need it.

As far as I’m concerned, we can save the world now. I’m awake and dressed. And I made a few sandwiches for us on the go.

Greetings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for WhatsApp with sayings and poems

In addition to sayings and poems, pictures with weekend greetings are also very popular. We have put some together for you, which you can easily download by clicking on the magnifying glass.

Seek Surely nobody has anything about a greeting for the weekend. Image: AdobeStock / Racamani





Seek Graphic for WhatsApp: Have a nice weekend Image: AdobeStock / sonne_fleckl





Funny sayings for the weekend are very popular.

Photo: news.de Montage (AdobeStock / Ines Hasenau)

You can find more graphics on our Pinterest board.

We wish you a relaxing weekend! Enjoy the break from everyday life.

