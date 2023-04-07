The Lower Austrian start-up Zeroplast started eight years ago. The company now belongs to the plastics manufacturer Greiner under the name Greiner Zeroplast. The purchase was handled by the company’s own innovators, Greiner Innoventures. Greiner Zeroplast, based in Spillern, develops alternatives to today’s common plastics for everyday use – for example for packaging.

MXR Tactics: Tyrolean AR startup receives millions in investment

Greiner Zeroplast “rethinks plastic”

The injection-mouldable material from Greiner Zeroplast is said to be 100% sustainable and recyclable, and in the next step it is to be made ready for series production. “We see ourselves as innovators and are rethinking plastics by developing unique bio-based materials for industrial injection molding production,” explains Erik I. Lippert, Managing Director of Greiner Zeroplast.

With the new subsidiary, Greiner should complete an innovative and sustainable transformation even faster. The innovation powerhouse Greiner Innoventures often invests in young companies that have new solutions to offer, especially in the area of ​​sustainability. Just last year, the company invested in the circular economy startup Matr. In 2021, Greiner Innoventures invested in the cool box startup Temprify.

Greiner Innoventures takes a stake in circular economy startup MATR

Greiner Innoventures promotes future technologies

“Greiner Innoventures not only observes trends, but also looks for and identifies forward-looking, innovative technologies. We hope that the new subsidiary Greiner Zeroplast will open up new opportunities in the field of alternative plastics,” says Hannes Möseneder, Managing Director of Greiner Innoventures. The Zeroplast team should actively contribute to its parent company and promote innovations.

“We believe that there should be no ban on thinking when it comes to innovation. Greiner has been around for more than 150 years, and it all started with handmade cork stoppers. History has taught us that sometimes radical innovations are necessary in order to be successful in the future,” says Axel Kühner, CEO of Greiner AG.

Temprify: Plastics manufacturer Greiner takes a stake in Viennese cool box startup

Advantages for startups and established industry through cooperation

Greiner Zeroplast is not the first startup with a production site in Spillern that Greiner has supported. Last year, the company also acquired a stake in Hempstatic, which is also located in the Lower Austrian municipality and produces soundproofing panels from hemp there. At Greiner we are convinced that innovative start-ups and the established industry can benefit enormously from each other if the ideas complement each other well and new opportunities arise as a result.