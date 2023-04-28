Grimes: use artificial intelligence to create new songs with my voice

More than for her music, Grimes is famous here as the former partner of Elon Musk, with whom she had two children at different times, X Æ A-XII and Exa Dark Sideræl. In reality she has been recording records for about ten years, she is also quite well known in the USA, but certainly her popularity has increased after what appears to be a provocation and perhaps she is not. A few days ago, in fact, she announced on Twitter her intention to make her voice available so that anyone can use it to create new songs. This does not mean that she will sing with anyone, but that anyone who wants can use artificial intelligence software capable of reproducing Grimes’ voice. “We are creating a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also make the raw files and samples available for everyone to train her AI,” she wrote. “I will split 50% of the royalties on any AI-generated song that uses my voice. The same deal I would have with any artist I collaborate with. Feel free to use my voice without any restrictions. I have no label and no legal ties,” wrote the Canadian singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. pic.twitter.com/KIY60B5uqt — ???????????? (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

What could possibly go wrong? Meanwhile, there is some contradiction between wanting to “kill copyright”, as Grimes has declared he wants to do, and asking those who use his voice to record the songs created with artificial intelligence on his website: why not distribute them then? for free, like Ghostwhiter977 did with Heart on My Sleeve? Of course, in that case the song was removed at the request of their record company, Universal, and it had not been approved by either Drake or The Weeknd, while here there would be a sort of prior approval by Grimes for any use of the voice of him. “But don’t give the worst of yourself,” Grimes wrote, adding that he could only ask for a song with his voice to be removed if it uses “truly toxic” lyrics. “That’s the only limit,” he wrote. “I don’t like to set rules, but I don’t want to find myself responsible for a Nazi anthem unless it’s in some way jocular. I’d rather avoid political stuff, but if it’s a little meme with your friends we probably won’t penalize it. We probably won’t penalize it. only if it’s viral and anti-abortion or something.” But Grimes also explained that she’s not even sure she can legally ask for these songs to be removed.

Songs created by artificial intelligence have become a new threat to the music industry in recent times that has threatened legal action like in the days of Napster. In recent weeks, in addition to Drake and The Weeknd, songs with the voices of Rihanna, Eminem, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and the late rapper Juice Wrld have appeared without authorization, aided by increasingly sophisticated technologies that allow you to create a clone from a clip seconds using standard equipment. The most popular is perhaps Uberduck, which on the site seized the opportunity and launched a competition for the best song created with Grimes’ voice: the first prize will be awarded 7,000 dollars, the second 2,000, the third 1,000; there is time until May 15 to participate.