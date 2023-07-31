Grinding Gear Games Announces Standalone Sequel for Path of Exile: Path of Exile 2

Grinding Gear Games Announces Path of Exile 2 as Standalone Sequel

In an exciting announcement at this year’s ExileCon keynote, Grinding Gear Games revealed that the highly anticipated Path of Exile 2 will be a standalone sequel, separate from the original game. This decision comes as the developers realized the immense scope of the new content and wanted to offer players a fresh experience.

Co-creator of the Path of Exile series, Jonathan Rogers, explained, “The scope of Path of Exile 2 has been expanding. This thing is simply too big. For a while, we realized that our plan to replace Path of Exile 1 with Path of Exile 2 was essentially to get rid of people who missed Loved the game for no reason. So we made a decision: Path of Exile 1 and 2 will be separate, with their own mechanics, balance, endgames, and leagues.”

This announcement naturally raises questions for Path of Exile 1 players, but Rogers clarified that their previous investments in the game will not go to waste. He stated, “Everything you’ve ever bought or will ever buy will work in both games, unless it’s very specific to one of the game’s content. You can’t transform into a bear in PoE1, so swapping bear form Skins won’t work. But you can definitely equip the awesome sword skin you got and use all your stash tags.”

There is much anticipation surrounding Path of Exile 2, and Rogers delved into further details during his keynote speech. Fans can watch the whole presentation to learn more about the upcoming sequel.

However, Path of Exile 2 will not be released anytime in the near future. The closed beta for the game is currently scheduled for June 7, 2024, so fans will have to wait patiently before they can embark on this new adventure.

The announcement of Path of Exile 2 as a standalone sequel has generated excitement among fans of the series. Grinding Gear Games continues to show their dedication to delivering quality content and maintaining the loyalty of their player base.

