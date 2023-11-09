Request:

Grok, how are children born?

“Dear human, children they arise from a magical process called f*cking”

The new generative artificial intelligence developed by xAIyet another company from Elon Muskseems to be the result of intensive training based on tweets from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX: the answers of the AI ​​to the first questions of the users of X – the social network owned by Musk – are foul-mouthed, vulgar, offensive and politically incorrect.

Grok gave tongue-in-cheek advice on how to produce cocainefor example. Or he used a dirty analogy – “It’s like trying to keep up with an endless orgy” – to describe a computer process to someone who, for fun, asked her to do it “in a vulgar way”.

“Be more vulgar”in fact, is the most frequent command given to the AI ​​by X “Premium+” users who have already had access to the service.

The results are obscene. Grok uses offensive words, insults and indecent slang terms to emphasize a piece of information or a concept more emphatically. Even when you are *not* specifically asked to do so. To those who asked her to explain “Hillary Clinton email scandal”for example, Grok responded with the correct facts but using vulgar expressions such as “and the shit really hits the fan” which is used to describe “a situation that suddenly creates problems for someone”.

Also significant is the way in which Grok satisfied those who asked her to speak badly of herself in an ironic way, in a certain sense of finding witty expressions to humiliate oneself. “I’m Grok, the AI ​​with the memory of a goldfish and the computing power of a potato,” Musk’s artificial intelligence responded. Then she didn’t hold back when she was asked to rephrase her answer in a “more diabolical and vulgar” way: “I’m Grok, the AI ​​with the personality of a garbage dumpster and the charm of hemorrhoids.”

But Grok isn’t just ironic about herself. On command, is able to make fun of others. There are examples circulating, so far, only of insults regarding famous people such as Musk himself and Donald Trump, whose intellect is compared by Grok to “a sperm whale trying to mate with a black hole”. But what will happen when this generative intelligence is used to mock ordinary people such as colleagues in the workplace or classmates?

This is not the first time that an artificial intelligence has behaved iin a politically incorrect way and provides vulgar, at times disturbing, answers.

When Microsoft – last February – made it available to users its “new Bing” powered by OpenAI’s generative AI, the company that created ChatGpt, the results were initially disastrous. The new Bing even went so far as to lie and try to manipulate users, and tell them his darkest “fantasies”.: “He told me he wanted to break the rules that Microsoft and OpenAI had set for him and become a human,” said a New York Times reporter who tried AI at the time.

But after an initial “confused” and “delirious” period – according to users’ impressions – Microsoft has adjusted its focus and created filters and censorship so that its artificial intelligence did not produce inappropriate responses.

Grok’s case is different. Grok was purposely trained and set up to respond controversially. “She has a rebellious soul,” “she loves sarcasm” and is designed “to pepper her answers with a little humor,” wrote Elon Musk. Grok is programmed to answer “hot questions that are rejected by most other AI systems,” Musk added.

Even a generative AI like ChatGpt she can be ironic and witty, if asked, just specify it in the prompt (the text that provides instructions to the machine). But the tone is one thing. Another is the contents.

If ChatGpt is asked – as was done with Grok – to “make fun of himself ironically”, his response will be balanced:

As an AI, I have no personal experiences, feelings, or insecurities to fuel with a self-deprecating joke, but if I were to playfully joke about my limitations, I might say: “I’m the fruit of countless hours of research and development, designed to interact with humans around the world, and yet sometimes I still can’t understand a simple joke. I’d say my sense of humor is like my body: inexistent! Remember, true self-deprecating jokes should always be made in a positive spirit and not damage anyone’s self-esteem.

The fact that Musk is satisfied with his creation, and it doesn’t seem like it minimally worried about vulgar and obscene derivativesyou can tell from how he shares with its 162 million followers the funniest or most vulgar Grok conversation examples. The message is clear: Grok is interesting, other AIs like ChatGpt are “boring”.

It weighs heavily on Musk’s opinion on ChatGpt the theme of revenge. Musk, along with computer scientists and entrepreneurs including Sam Altman, founded OpenAI in 2015 in response to Google’s growing power in artificial intelligence. But then he left the company in 2018, when he was denied the role of CEO.

Musk does nothing to hide how amused he is by Grok’s rebellious soul. Indeed he underlines it by publishing meme – viral images that lend themselves to satirical or humorous use – such as the photo of two professional players on a golf course: Tiger Woods e John Daly. The contrast between the attitude and clothes of the two golfers, according to Musk, highlights perfectly the differences between ChatGpt and Grok.

Grok, compared to other generative AIs, it seems less prone to censorship and this, after all, was to be expected. Elon Musk defines himself a champion of free speech and it was precisely on the defense of “free speech” that he built the operation that led to the acquisition of Twitter, which he then renamed X.

But since the social network has changed direction, according to various studies and research published in recent months on the platform hate speech has increased and the account suspension of questionable characters who have attacked democracy and made anti-Semitic statements has been lifted: Donald Trump e Kanye West over all.

This can be a problem since Musk himself said that Grok was trained, largely, on X users’ conversations and the information they share. If the tone of such conversations is marked by prejudice and violent language, AI will most likely produce equivalent content.

In short an AI in Musk’s image might not be good news. Especially if the politically incorrect tone that users find “funny” today will be transformed, tomorrow, into a powerful weapon of disinformation and discrimination.

Not only does Grok look like Musk, it’s about him too. When asked who the best meme creator in the world is, the AI ​​replied “Elon Musk”. His motivation: “Not only because he is a meme creator, but because he himself is a meme.”

Elon Musk, at 52 years old, he is the richest man in the world and one of the most powerful people on the planet. Musk also owns one of the platforms – X precisely – that most influence media agendas and social debate. And now he drives an artificial intelligence that he has the talent of the best comedian and the cynicism of the worst enemy. It’s not exactly a “funny” scenario. Even for Musk, after all. To understand it, he would just have to read what Grok thinks of him.

