Technology Growing Together, the 2022 Report of the Digital Economy Center by admin December 1, 2022 December 1, 2022 With the new "Growing Together" project, the Digital Economy Center aims to bring attention back to the main strategic objective of the next decade: to position the country on a path of strong, lasting, sustainable and widespread economic growth. At the presentation of the Report on Thursday 1 December from 11:00 at the MAXXI in Rome, in collaboration with the Lazio Region, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Policies of Cohesion and the PNRR Raffaele Fitto, the Managing Directors of Eni Claudio Descalzi, of Enel Italia Nicola Lanzetta, of Open Fiber Mario Rossetti and of Tinexta Pier Andrea Chevallard, and the Chief Strategy of Leonardo Enrico Savio and Tim Claudio Ongaro.