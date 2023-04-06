Home Technology Grundig GCB-1 from €1996 – Grundig brings a new e-bike onto the market, StVO approval, 36V/15Ah, range of up to 100 km, hydraulic disc brake
Technology

Grundig GCB-1 from €1996 – Grundig brings a new e-bike onto the market, StVO approval, 36V/15Ah, range of up to 100 km, hydraulic disc brake

by admin
Grundig GCB-1 from €1996 – Grundig brings a new e-bike onto the market, StVO approval, 36V/15Ah, range of up to 100 km, hydraulic disc brake

Thorough GCB-1 E-Bike
Motor 250 W
driving modes 5 levels
Akku5 540 Wh / 36V/15Ah
Range depending on modes, up to < 100 km
Max. speed 25 km/h
pushing aid no
maximum payload 120 kg
gear shift Shimano 9-speed shifting system
Tires 28 inches
Features
  • Tektro Hydraulic
    disc brake
  • Suspension (SUNTOR NEX)
  • porter
  • LCD-Display
  • headlights
Mass weight 1560 × 260 × 900 mm / 27 kg
Price RRP follows
StVO approval and

Thorough GCB-1 E-Bike

Legally drivable in Germany

Grundig is originally a German company, so it is almost clear that their newly introduced e-bike is also one street legal included in Germany. A brief overview of the technical data shows that nothing extravagant has been installed here and that the motorization is also appropriate, so that it no problems with the StVO gives.

Grundig GCB-1 e-bike in 3 colors

Simple design

Here you get a noble but simple e-bike without any frills. The wheel is available in 3 different colors (blue, gray, black). As with e-bikes, the frame is a bit bulky again. The advantage here is that all Cable and also that battery pack itself are in the frame. Of course, that looks a lot nicer and simpler than a fat battery and a lot of cables hanging around.

Thorough GCB-1 E-Bike

Otherwise, the structure is classic, with Luggage rack, front suspension fork and the Disc brakes on both axlesthat immediately catch your eye. Of course one is LED front and rear light as well as one LCD-Display been built with different information.

Grundig GCB-1 E-Bike LCD Display

tires and brakes

The e-bike uses 28 inches Tires that are slightly wider here than on a normal bicycle. So driving should appear more comfortable and easier, no matter what the surface. With the Grundig GCB-1 bike, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes installed.

Grundig GCB-1 e-bike fork suspension

What is the difference between mechanical and hydraulic brakes?

Mechanical brakes require less maintenance, but are more susceptible to dirt and rust and usually cheaper. In addition, maintenance is much easier, but it is important that you set it correctly. Hydraulic brakes on the other hand, must be regularly bled and are more complicated in the Montage, but that’s what they are for very reliable.

Grundig GCB-1 e-bike disc brakes

engine and performance

The power comes from you 250 watt BAFANG M410 motor with a maximum torque of 80 Nm. The e-bike reaches a speed of up to 25 km/h. This pace is required by law to be used legally in Germany, so it’s nothing surprising or special.

Thorough GCB-1 E-Bike Motor

The bike has a maximum Load capacity of 120 kg. Also, you have one here Shimano 9-speed gear shiftto adjust the pedal assistance to the respective needs.

battery pack

The battery has a capacity of 15 Ah at 38 V and should according to the manufacturer up to 100 km range reach, but this is only an estimated value. Various things play a decisive role there, such as the driver’s weight, the surface, the incline, the weather, which support level is set and whether the light is switched on.

Grundig GCB-1 e-bike battery removable

To the LG-Akku convenient to charge, you can do this easily remove and loaded, for example, in the garage or in the apartment. The manufacturer gives one here Charging time from 7 to 8 hours at. For anti-theft protection, the battery is equipped with a Schloss provided, which can be opened with a key.

Thorough GCB-1 E-Bike

Assessment: Buy Grundig GCB-1?

The e-bike sounds exciting both visually and technically. Due to the built-in engine and hydraulic brakes, you have to be aware of the rather high price. Sometimes you pay just as much for Chinese manufacturers and you don’t even know which engine was installed.

See also  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta is the largest in the franchise's history - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

You may also like

5x USB C cable with display in comparison,...

ChatGPT and artificial intelligence: what Italians think and...

Nintendo Partners with Program Developer DeNA to Form...

Google kneel down!Cancel the upper limit of Google...

Check out the free PS games for April

Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure Review

.NET 7.0 [11]: Autocomplete for template names on...

Everspace 2 is now fully powered

Tech Diary — April 6, 2023

Resident Evil 4 is getting heavily censored –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy