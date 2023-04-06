Thorough GCB-1 E-Bike Motor 250 W driving modes 5 levels Akku5 540 Wh / 36V/15Ah Range depending on modes, up to < 100 km Max. speed 25 km/h pushing aid no maximum payload 120 kg gear shift Shimano 9-speed shifting system Tires 28 inches Features Tektro Hydraulic

disc brake

disc brake Suspension (SUNTOR NEX)

porter

LCD-Display

headlights Mass weight 1560 × 260 × 900 mm / 27 kg Price RRP follows StVO approval and

Legally drivable in Germany

Grundig is originally a German company, so it is almost clear that their newly introduced e-bike is also one street legal included in Germany. A brief overview of the technical data shows that nothing extravagant has been installed here and that the motorization is also appropriate, so that it no problems with the StVO gives.

Simple design

Here you get a noble but simple e-bike without any frills. The wheel is available in 3 different colors (blue, gray, black). As with e-bikes, the frame is a bit bulky again. The advantage here is that all Cable and also that battery pack itself are in the frame. Of course, that looks a lot nicer and simpler than a fat battery and a lot of cables hanging around.

Otherwise, the structure is classic, with Luggage rack, front suspension fork and the Disc brakes on both axlesthat immediately catch your eye. Of course one is LED front and rear light as well as one LCD-Display been built with different information.

tires and brakes

The e-bike uses 28 inches Tires that are slightly wider here than on a normal bicycle. So driving should appear more comfortable and easier, no matter what the surface. With the Grundig GCB-1 bike, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes installed.

What is the difference between mechanical and hydraulic brakes?

Mechanical brakes require less maintenance, but are more susceptible to dirt and rust and usually cheaper. In addition, maintenance is much easier, but it is important that you set it correctly. Hydraulic brakes on the other hand, must be regularly bled and are more complicated in the Montage, but that’s what they are for very reliable.

engine and performance

The power comes from you 250 watt BAFANG M410 motor with a maximum torque of 80 Nm. The e-bike reaches a speed of up to 25 km/h. This pace is required by law to be used legally in Germany, so it’s nothing surprising or special.

The bike has a maximum Load capacity of 120 kg. Also, you have one here Shimano 9-speed gear shiftto adjust the pedal assistance to the respective needs.

battery pack

The battery has a capacity of 15 Ah at 38 V and should according to the manufacturer up to 100 km range reach, but this is only an estimated value. Various things play a decisive role there, such as the driver’s weight, the surface, the incline, the weather, which support level is set and whether the light is switched on.

To the LG-Akku convenient to charge, you can do this easily remove and loaded, for example, in the garage or in the apartment. The manufacturer gives one here Charging time from 7 to 8 hours at. For anti-theft protection, the battery is equipped with a Schloss provided, which can be opened with a key.

Assessment: Buy Grundig GCB-1?

The e-bike sounds exciting both visually and technically. Due to the built-in engine and hydraulic brakes, you have to be aware of the rather high price. Sometimes you pay just as much for Chinese manufacturers and you don’t even know which engine was installed.