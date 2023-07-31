GStreamer: IT security warning about new vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for GStreamer. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for GStreamer on 07/28/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product open source GStreamer are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Zeroday Initiative ZDI-23-1007 (Status: 07/27/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for GStreamer – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

GStreamer Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

GStreamer is a multimedia framework with a plugin-based architecture for a variety of platforms.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in GStreamer to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-38104 and CVE-2023-38103 traded.

Systems affected by the GStreamer vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source GStreamer (cpe:/a:open_source:gstreamer)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Zeroday Initiative ZDI-23-1007 vom 2023-07-27 (28.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Zeroday Initiative ZDI-23-1008 vom 2023-07-27 (28.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for GStreamer. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/28/2023 – Initial version

