GStreamer: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows denial of service or code execution

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found for GStreamer. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for GStreamer on July 21, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product open source GStreamer are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: G Streamer Security Advisory (Status: 07/20/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for GStreamer – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.8.

GStreamer Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service or code execution

GStreamer is a multimedia framework with a plugin-based architecture for a variety of platforms.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in GStreamer to cause a denial of service condition or execute arbitrary code.

Systems affected by the GStreamer vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source GStreamer < 1.22.5 (cpe:/a:open_source:gstreamer)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

G Streamer Security Advisory vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

G Streamer Security Advisory vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for GStreamer. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/21/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

