A lot is already known about the successor to the nine-year-old sales hit “GTA V”. TECHBOOK summarizes all the information and rumors about “GTA 6”.

The current part “GTA V” was released in 2013 and has sold over 160 million copies worldwide. The sequel, “GTA 6”, has been eagerly awaited by fans of the series for years, but developer Rockstar Games has remained silent as ever. In September, however, a leak of almost 100 gigabytes got the ball rolling. It contains not only information about the story, but actual game scenes from an advanced development phase.

Latest info: Rapper 50 Cent could appear in the game

After it had been pretty quiet about “GTA 6” for a while, a post on Instagram in March 2023 made many fans prick up their ears. Said post comes from the rapper 50 Cent. It doesn’t contain a lot of information, but it does contain a Vice City logo.

Of course, that could be a hint that the rapper might show up in the game. In fact, he wouldn’t be the first star in the video game franchise. 2021 was dr. Dre is one of the big faces of the Grand Theft Auto: Online expansion. If you take a closer look at the post, you will also discover a detail in the text that could be another clue. Under the picture it says: “I will Explain this later, GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”. The fact that the word “Power” is written here in capital letters is reminiscent of the series of the same name, which ran from 2014 to 2020 and in which 50 Cent played a major role. So maybe the rapper’s Instagram post also teases a “GTA” film or series, which has been speculated about for a long time anyway?

Microsoft expects “GTA 6” for 2024

In the United Kingdom, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) – equivalent to the antitrust authority – is currently examining whether Microsoft’s acquisition of game developer Activision Blizzard is legal. As part of the competitive review, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have issued statements to explain their respective positions.

It is curious that Microsoft’s statement explicitly refers to “GTA 6”: “The start of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI is expected for 2024”. According to the source, the company refers to the reporting of the online portal “Tech Radar”. Among other things, this had taken up the extensive leaks from September 2022 and a Bloomberg report with insider voices. Accordingly, there are many indications that a launch is already imminent in 2024.

In the statement, Microsoft ventures an insight into the future of the “big players” in the gaming industry. The “GTA 6” section comes from Outlook for Take-Two Interactive, which also owns “GTA” development studio Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games itself has repeatedly confirmed the development of the next “GTA” title. In February 2022, the studio announced in a press release that development was “in full swing”. If you take “GTA V” as a basis, a launch within two years seems quite possible. The game was announced in 2011 and released in 2013.

Massive leak with gameplay scenes

Masses of videos and screenshots from the development phase of “GTA 6” have now appeared on the Internet. Among other things, a raid on a fast food restaurant by a Latina named “Lucia” is shown. There was already speculation that there could be a female protagonist for the first time since the original “GTA” from 1997. The leaked material first appeared in a post on Gtaforums. User “teapotuberhacker” provided 90 files in a thread that show the game in an early stage of development.

The hacker also claims to have hacked the Uber ride service a week earlier. He told the press that he was only 18 years old. The “Lapsus$” hacker group is suspected to be behind the Uber hack. Whether the “GTA” hacker really has connections with the group has not yet been proven.

Shortly after the forum leak, a Twitter profile also called “teapotuberhacker” appeared on the Internet to blackmail developer Rockstar Games. The account said it has the entire GTA 6 source code and will sell it to the highest bidder if Rockstar Games doesn’t get back to them.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has also confirmed the leak. The studio announced that the confidential gameplay footage shows the early development of a new Grand Theft Auto. It remains to be seen how this will affect the further development of the game.

Leaked videos contain two characters

Missions in which a female main character is actually played can be seen in various videos. It is said to be a Latin American woman by the name of “Lucia”. The leak also included some screenshots that show the woman from the videos more clearly.

The female playable character is said to have the name “Lucia”. Photo: TECHBOOK via Twitter

A picture of a male main character can also be seen in the leaked material. From a purely visual point of view, it could be a “redneck”, a US term that roughly corresponds to the German “Hinterwalddler”. Thus, the plot of the game could also include elements of the white US underclass. In this regard, the “GTA” series has never had any reservations about using certain milieus to fill the gameplay with gangster stories.

Possible male game character named “Jason” Photo: TECHBOOK via Twitter

Switching between two characters should be possible

According to the hacker, you can switch between the characters “Jason” and “Lucia” at any time. The relationship between the two protagonists seems to be at least so close that they accompany the game’s plot together. The change between the protagonists “Micheal”, “Trevor” and “Franklin” in “GTA V” has worked in a similar way.

Possible location of “GTA 6”

From the published documents of the leak it can be concluded that the action could take place in a replica of Miami. A return to the city life of the classic “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” is thus possible. With the difference that “GTA 6” is located in the present.

What’s next after the “GTA 6” leak?

The video scenes shown indicate an early stage of development of “GTA 6”. The leak of the 90 files and the impending publication of the source code could make the release of the next title a long way off. Take-Two, parent company of Rockstar Games, told Reuters that the incident would not affect game development. The publication of the source code of “GTA 6” is likely to cause significant changes to the game to ensure security when starting “GTA 6”. That’s what Andrew Uerkwitz, an analyst at investment bank Jeffries, noted. Whether and to what extent the game elements of the leak will then be implemented can no longer be said at this point in time. So fans have to be patient.

What we already know about the plot of “GTA 6”.

Until now, information about the possible plot of the blockbuster game has only been available sporadically or unofficially. According to a Bloomberg article, the new “Grand Theft Auto” will once again take place in the fictional American coastal city “Vice City”. The fictional Miami of the 80s was already the setting in “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” and “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories”. Thus, “GTA 6” would leave behind the fictional city of Los Santos, which was based on Los Angeles.

As the leak has now shown, there should be a female protagonist for the first time since the original “Grand Theft Auto”. This could be a Latina playable as one of two characters in a Bonny and Clyde style story. Whether the female protagonist heralds a turning point at Rockstar Games cannot be deduced from this. Until now, the game developers at Rockstar Games have tended to stereotype and parody the gangster milieu and minorities. It is not yet possible to say with certainty whether an ironic undertone will continue to prevail, with individual groups not always doing well.

