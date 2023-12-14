Home » “GTA 6” Bikini Girl has the most replays, prompting netizens to create GIFs – Hong Kong unwire.hk
The Trailer for “GTA 6” Causes Controversy with Bikini Girl Scene

The long-awaited trailer for “GTA 6” has finally been released, and it has caused quite a stir in the gaming industry. However, it’s not the action-packed gameplay or stunning graphics that have been grabbing the most attention – it’s a brief moment featuring a bikini-clad woman.

The trailer has sparked heated discussions in various gaming communities, with many users creating GIFs of the controversial moment. According to X user GTAVI_Countdown, the bikini girl scene is the most replayed moment in the entire trailer, with approximately 35 seconds into the video showing the woman posing in her bikini.

Despite the bikini girl scene being the most replayed moment in the “GTA 6” trailer, it’s interesting to note that there are actually two replay peaks about 10 seconds apart from the beginning of the video to the 0:38 mark. However, the bikini girl scene surpasses them all in terms of replays.

The controversy surrounding the bikini girl scene has certainly sparked a lot of debate and interest in the gaming community, and it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games responds to the feedback. For now, though, it seems that the bikini girl moment will continue to be the hot topic surrounding the highly-anticipated “GTA 6” release.

Source: GTAVI_Countdown‘s X via Twitter (link: https://twitter.com/GTAVI_Countdown/status/1733867195195675083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1733867195195675083%7Ctwgr%5E9166a7268758cfabdb4e56b97916867dfa0fa4c4%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fgame.udn.com%2Fgame%2Fstory%2F122089%2F7633098)

