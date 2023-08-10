GTA 6 – limited release period

In an interview, rock star mother Take-Two promises a release of the highly anticipated GTA V successor. Surprisingly, this is not far away. We explain what hope is based on.

Bild: Rockstar Games

GTA V celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. After Rockstar has now sold 185 million copies, making the game one of the most successful games of all time, it’s finally time for a sequel. The rumor mill has been churning for years, but nothing concrete has really been revealed so far. That doesn’t change directly today either, but there are very strong indications that we will soon hear or see official information about the sixth part of the popular open world series.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that fiscal 2025 is likely to be a significant turning point and new records in operational performance are expected. Simply put, Take-Two anticipates very strong earnings during this period. When asked why he was assuming this, Zelnick simply replied with reference to his company’s release plan.

If you now read between the lines, this can only mean that you have a real cracker in your portfolio that you can expect to break new sales records. What would be more appropriate at this point than the release of GTA 6? Fiscal year 2025 starts in April 2024, which could mean that GTA 6 will be released from then on, but no later than March 31, 2025.

How realistic is this assessment now and what could that mean for the near future? At the moment, it is once again just speculation, but with a justified background. GTA V is the second best-selling game of all time – only Minecraft has sold more units. With Rockstar/Take-Two you can therefore be sure that a sequel will follow in a similarly successful direction. If one now assumes that new record profits will be achieved in the foreseeable future, this assessment must be justified. We therefore expect an official announcement soon, even if it is just a teaser or something.

Venturebeat

