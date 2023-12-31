“GTA 6” players sign a petition to “Skip 2024” and it will be playable next year in 2025 | Unwire.hk

Rockstar Sets Astonishing Record with GTA 6 Trailer Launch

The highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was uploaded by Rockstar earlier, and it quickly took the internet by storm. Within the first day of uploading, the trailer attracted more than 90 million views, setting an astonishing record and showcasing the immense popularity of the game. Take-Two, the parent company of the game developer, has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launching in 2025.

However, amidst the excitement, some foreign players have come up with a playful petition to “Skip 2024” in order to play GTA 6 next year. This whimsical online petition, created by Reddit user @jiar300, has sparked a lively discussion among GTA 6 players about the possibility of the game being released earlier than the scheduled 2025 launch.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the petition, some gamers have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of such an initiative. A player known as @Gocrypalestine commented that even if the petition were successful, Rockstar might simply delay the release date to 2026. Another user, @StingingGamer, humorously suggested that they would just fast forward to 2027 to play the game.

It has been over a decade since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of the series. Take-Two has confirmed that GTA 6 will be launching on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in 2025, but information regarding a PC release has yet to be announced.

The buzz surrounding the upcoming release of GTA 6 continues to grow, and fans are eagerly anticipating further details and announcements from Rockstar. Stay tuned for more updates on one of the most anticipated games of all time.

Source: UDN, Reddit

