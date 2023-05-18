GTA 6 publisher hints at launch next year, expects $8 billion in net bookings for the year

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the GTA series of games, recently released the company’s annual earnings report, suggesting that the new GTA 6 is likely to launch as early as next year.

In a report from Take-Two Interactive, the company is targeting a staggering $8 billion in net bookings for fiscal 2025, which begins in April; Annual net bookings were only around $3 billion.

Take-Two Interactive noted that the company expects to launch several groundbreaking titles in fiscal 2025 and set new standards for the industry, enabling the company to achieve over $8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in adjusted unrestricted cash from operations flow.

Take-Two Interactive has stated that it has been preparing the business for the past few years to release a strong project and believes that the project will bring greater success to the company and that FY2025 is a highly anticipated year for the company .

Based on the above numbers and statements and the strong profitability of the GTA series, Take-Two Interactive will have a good chance of launching next year. A few days ago, some game media also stated that GTA 6 will become the game with the highest production cost in the history of the game, and the production cost is currently between 1 billion and 2 billion US dollars.

Source: Gamespot

