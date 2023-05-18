GTA 6 Seems To Be Launching In 2024 Or Early 2025 – Grand Theft Auto VI

Yes, I understand. We’ve been hearing unconfirmed rumors for years about when Grand Theft Auto VI is coming, but it seems the game’s publisher decided to add fuel to the fire today.

Because Take-Two has released its final earnings report for fiscal 2023 and, as usual, it includes some thoughts on the future. In the last point we find the following interesting statement:

“In fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era with the launch of several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards for our industry and enable us to achieve more than $8 billion in net bookings and more than 10 billion dollars in net bookings. billion in adjusted unrestricted operating cash flow. We expect to maintain this momentum by delivering additional growth in operating performance in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

The publisher sure likes to use words and terms like groundbreaking and new standard, so this part doesn’t necessarily fully confirm GTA VI. Combine that with hopes of making over $8 billion and you might be on to something. Why? Put it in perspective: The report also noted that Take-Two’s net bookings for fiscal 2022 will be $3.5 billion, compared to $5.35 billion in the previous fiscal year. That means it expects to make nearly $3 billion more between April 1 next year and March 31, 2025. A leap like this means big things are coming, and I doubt Take-Two thinks Judas, in-game microtransactions in NBA 2K, or anything like that will do the numbers. Of course, the company seems to be hoping to launch GTA VI in late 2024 or early 2025. This leaves me with two questions:

When do you think and hope GTA VI will be revealed in the form of a trailer and what will the game have to do to sell 180 million copies like Grand Theft Auto V?