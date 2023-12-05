GTA 6 trailer revealed with a Latina, the first female protagonist of the franchise

A trailer for the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” was released online Tuesday after it was leaked, revealing that the game will arrive in 2025. The trailer features a female protagonist, Lucia, engaging in a crime spree across beaches, city highways, and clubs with her partner, reminiscent of a Bonnie and Clyde scenario. The long-awaited trailer quickly gained popularity, surpassing 32 million views on YouTube within its first hours. Originally scheduled for release on Tuesday, December 5, at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, the trailer was leaked, prompting a response from Rockstar Games. The next installment in the popular and violent video game franchise has been a long time coming, with the previous installment, GTA 5, released in 2013. Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive, has had previous issues with leaks, with hackers leaking unreleased images of their next version of GTA in 2022. The gaming community was shocked by the leaked gameplay screenshots and videos, which the company confirmed were real and had been leaked due to a “network intrusion.” CNN’s Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.

