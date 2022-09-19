Home Technology “GTA VI” developer shares fall 3% after hacker leaks｜Instant news｜Sankei｜on.cc East
The game “GTA VI” under development by the American game company Take-Two Interactive is suspected of being leaked. Hackers released early development game clips of the game online and demanded negotiations. Some analysts pointed out that the incident may be the largest leak in the history of the game industry.

Take-Two demanded that the video sites remove the clips, citing a copyright claim. Rockstar Games, the Take-Two-owned studio responsible for making GTA, confirmed the hacking.

Shares of Take-Two fell 3.33 percent in early trading to as low as $120.05.

