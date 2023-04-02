GTT collaborate with Microsoft Teams to provide an easy-to-use, resilient calling solution to increase business efficiency and productivity.

GTT Communications has been named a Certified Partner for Microsoft Operator Connect: More Productivity with SIP Trunking VoIP Services and Microsoft Teams.

More and more companies are embracing voice-over-IP from Microsoft Teams – a unique unified communications tool used by companies around the world to increase employee productivity – and now Operator Connect allows administrators to assign user numbers and schedule Teams calls faster and more efficiently. GTT announces that it is able to provide this service globally.

Todd Kiehn, Senior Vice President Strategy & Product di GTT

GTT’s Operator Connect service offers direct peering and integration with Microsoft Teams worldwide that is quick and easy to implement with world-class support and reliability.

As a certified partner, GTT is now offering its SIP Trunking service integrated with Microsoft Teams to provide customers with an easy-to-use, resilient calling solution to support employee productivity. For both our existing and new customers, the joint solution is easy to implement and provides quick and easy access to voice calls through a collaborative platform that our customers’ employees are already familiar with.

SIP Trunking

GTT’s SIP Trunking provides essential business communication capabilities over a single IP connection, improving collaboration and infrastructure efficiency to support productivity and efficiency. The net SIP Of GTT fully redundant, global, and robust, it was specifically designed to meet the needs of bandwidth-intensive applications such as Microsoft Teams. The company provides the SIP trunking across a diverse, low-latency Layer 1 IP network that spans six continents and includes geographically redundant Session Border Controllers (SBCs) to facilitate scalability.