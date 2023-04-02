Home Technology GTT and Microsoft Teams, efficiency and productivity
Technology

GTT and Microsoft Teams, efficiency and productivity

by admin
GTT and Microsoft Teams, efficiency and productivity

GTT collaborate with Microsoft Teams to provide an easy-to-use, resilient calling solution to increase business efficiency and productivity.

GTT Communications has been named a Certified Partner for Microsoft Operator Connect: More Productivity with SIP Trunking VoIP Services and Microsoft Teams.

More and more companies are embracing voice-over-IP from Microsoft Teams – a unique unified communications tool used by companies around the world to increase employee productivity – and now Operator Connect allows administrators to assign user numbers and schedule Teams calls faster and more efficiently. GTT announces that it is able to provide this service globally.

Todd Kiehn, Senior Vice President Strategy & Product di GTT
GTT’s Operator Connect service offers direct peering and integration with Microsoft Teams worldwide that is quick and easy to implement with world-class support and reliability.
As a certified partner, GTT is now offering its SIP Trunking service integrated with Microsoft Teams to provide customers with an easy-to-use, resilient calling solution to support employee productivity. For both our existing and new customers, the joint solution is easy to implement and provides quick and easy access to voice calls through a collaborative platform that our customers’ employees are already familiar with.

SIP Trunking

GTT’s SIP Trunking provides essential business communication capabilities over a single IP connection, improving collaboration and infrastructure efficiency to support productivity and efficiency. The net SIP Of GTT fully redundant, global, and robust, it was specifically designed to meet the needs of bandwidth-intensive applications such as Microsoft Teams. The company provides the SIP trunking across a diverse, low-latency Layer 1 IP network that spans six continents and includes geographically redundant Session Border Controllers (SBCs) to facilitate scalability.

You may also like

The latest news about iPhone 15!It is rumored...

Training data under censorship? What problems China has...

Buying a mechanical keyboard: how to choose the...

Google Pixel 7a mid-range new machine welcomes “unique”...

Creep led to the success and near disbandment...

Google Pixel 7a mid-range new machine welcomes “unique”...

Foreign media announced the new graphics card ladder...

WhatsApp is working on a security feature for...

【iPhone wallpaper】Select 20 iOS 16 special iPhone depth-of-field...

OpenAI blocks ChatGPT in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy