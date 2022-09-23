Fast Travel Games has just announced a publishing deal with Virtual Age Games Studios to release the strategic sci-fi VR shooter Guardians Frontier. Guardian Frontier features powerful weapons, structure creation, and an in-game map editor, allowing players to play the roles of both soldier and commander.

“We’ve long loved well-known games like Halo and StarCraft, and these games have undeniably influenced us in the development of Guardians Frontier,” said Carles Ballabriga of Virtual Age Games. “Our talented friends at Fast Travel Games are known in the VR space for their compelling lineup of games and are the perfect launch partners to ensure our games appeal to the right audience.

While the game will be released with a set of battle-ready maps, players can use the editor to create unique maps for the entire community to enjoy. The community map will be free, and the publisher promises they’ll test your skills and strategies on “almost limitless landscapes.”

Guardians Battlefront was originally released as Guardians in the Oculus App Labs, due in early 2023Released for Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR.