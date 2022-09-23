Home Technology Guardians Frontline, a strategic space shooter in VR in 2023 – Guardians Frontline – Gamereactor
Technology

Guardians Frontline, a strategic space shooter in VR in 2023 – Guardians Frontline – Gamereactor

by admin
Guardians Frontline, a strategic space shooter in VR in 2023 – Guardians Frontline – Gamereactor

Fast Travel Games has just announced a publishing deal with Virtual Age Games Studios to release the strategic sci-fi VR shooter Guardians Frontier. Guardian Frontier features powerful weapons, structure creation, and an in-game map editor, allowing players to play the roles of both soldier and commander.

“We’ve long loved well-known games like Halo and StarCraft, and these games have undeniably influenced us in the development of Guardians Frontier,” said Carles Ballabriga of Virtual Age Games. “Our talented friends at Fast Travel Games are known in the VR space for their compelling lineup of games and are the perfect launch partners to ensure our games appeal to the right audience.

While the game will be released with a set of battle-ready maps, players can use the editor to create unique maps for the entire community to enjoy. The community map will be free, and the publisher promises they’ll test your skills and strategies on “almost limitless landscapes.”

Guardians Battlefront was originally released as Guardians in the Oculus App Labs, due in early 2023Released for Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR.

Guardians Frontline
See also  Sony will announce game-related products on 9/12. It may be the Game Gear that briefly appeared in the first half of the year | Mobile 3C Crazy | Digital

You may also like

Environment, work, community: the impact of ecommerce

Tunic Harnesses Console 5’s Unique Features To Enhance...

Apple Watch Ultra, the proof: the digital sign...

Replacing Pepsi, Apple’s Apple Music has become the...

The professions for working with Amazon robots

When algorithms fail, they are often just misinformed

The professions for working with Amazon robots

The privacy of 5 million children

The privacy of 5 million children

The biggest leak in the history of “GTA6”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy