“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” coming soon to stream

The next Marvel blockbuster is coming to Disney+. As the company has announced, the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy will soon be available on the streaming platform.

Image: Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most successful films of the year so far. Since its May 3, 2023 release, the flick has grossed more than $840 million at the global box office. Only the Super Mario Bros. movie was even more successful.

You will soon be able to admire Star-Lord & Co. on their adventures in your own living room. As Disney has announced, the film will be part of its in-house streaming service from August 2, 2023. Apparently, the new waiting time between cinema and streaming release is three months. It was like that in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

A paid Disney+ membership is required to stream. This costs 8.99 euros per month. An annual tariff costs 89.90 euros. Customers are offered up to seven profiles and a maximum of four streams running at the same time.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the official ending to the trilogy, and it also means the end of the iconic crew of misfits. In this form, we will probably not see it again in the cinema. Which of course doesn’t mean that individual characters won’t be seen on the big screen in the future.