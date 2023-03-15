As you may know, Burning Shores is the name of the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West expansion from Guerrilla Games. Ahead of the release, Adventurer’s game director Mathijs de Jonge spoke about the benefits of not being held back by previous-gen console hardware. With Burning Shores, the old faithful PlayStation 4 is history, and all the attention is focused on optimizing the PlayStation 5 expansion.

In an interview on the PlayStation Blog, de Jonge talked about how Guerrilla Games, now hands-free, was able to create a“A stunning post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles”.When asked how they handled the PlayStation 4 during the development of Horizon Forbidden West, which was released for the PlayStation 5 and its predecessor, he said;

“On Horizon Forbidden West, everything we added or added was a plan that we needed around how to optimize for PS4. On Burning Shores, because we can focus on PS5, we’ve been able to charge forward and we’re excited about being able to create So excited about this stunning post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles.

Another thing worth noting is a special battle scene that requires a lot of memory and processing power! In order to realize this grand vision technically and creatively, we are very grateful for the many advantages brought by the PS5 hardware.

Later in the interview, he went on to praise the power of the new PlayStation console, which unsurprisingly made the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West an even better experience.

“On PS5, the Horizon Forbidden West base game runs at a higher resolution and higher frame rate than PS4, and the assets are more detailed, which makes for a better overall quality. Aloy also has a special lighting setup that we usually only Shown during cutscenes, but always active on PS5.

On PS5, we’re able to map farther away in greater detail, showing the amazing vistas players encounter on the map. We’re also supporting 40Hz mode and variable refresh rates on powerful TVs for smoother gameplay.

The editorial board is excited about Aloy’s return on April 19th, and thanks to studios like Guerrilla for finally starting to give our beloved PlayStation 4 a well-deserved retirement.

Are you looking forward to Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores?