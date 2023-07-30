Guide: The quietest robotic lawnmowers under 60 decibels with & without perimeter wire

Loud robotic lawn mowers can quickly lead to neighborhood disputes. It is irrelevant whether a robotic lawnmower is actually so loud that, in extreme cases, a judge could prohibit or restrict operation because it violates the TA Noise (Technical Instructions for Noise Protection). In case of doubt, even the perceived disturbance caused by an electronic garden helper causes resentment at the garden fence. Especially in the city, where residents live very close together, such an unnecessary argument quickly spoils the quality of life.

But there is a remedy. Of course, neighbors have to tolerate a certain level of noise emissions, but if you choose a particularly quiet robotic lawnmower before you buy it, you can avoid many neighborly problems right from the start.

How loud is a robotic lawnmower?



Robotic lawnmowers have several electric motors for the drive and mower. It should be clear that this produces a certain amount of noise during work. In addition, there is the noise of cutting the blades of grass, which can be clearly heard especially on longer greens due to irregular movements. That’s why robotic lawnmowers don’t necessarily have to be loud or even annoying. Although there are robots with a wide range of around 55 to 75 decibels, it is not just the volume that matters.

An essential factor is the pitch that such a garden helper utters. Anyone who has ever lay awake at night in the summer because they heard the high-frequency buzzing of a mosquito knows what this means, even though it is close to the hearing threshold and below 10 decibels. Rain, which is clearly louder at 55 decibels, splashes along at a much lower frequency and sometimes even has a sleep-inducing effect. And even the busy street in front of the front door, which is significantly louder at around 80 decibels, is still bearable for most people if necessary even with the window open.

Which tones are disturbing also depends on the personal feeling of each person. Since this can hardly be put into values, manufacturers of robotic lawnmowers indicate the volume as a comparable value in decibels (dB). Whether a device is perceived as more pleasant despite a few decibels more can only be found out by trying it out. Nevertheless, the dB specification is a good guideline. Because even if the difference on paper from 50 to 60 decibels seems small, it already corresponds to a perceived doubling of the volume.

When is a robotic lawnmower too loud for the neighbors?



This question also cannot be answered unequivocally – precisely because of the personal feeling of each individual person. In principle, however, one should be able to assume that robotic lawnmowers are unproblematic up to 60 decibels. Because the manufacturer’s specifications are usually measured at a distance of 1 meter and without obstacles between the mower and the handset. As the Federal Environment Agency explains, the sound pressure of a machine drops by around 6 decibels when the distance is doubled. After a little more than 8 meters, the already not high noise level of a robotic lawn mower of 60 decibels is only around 40 decibels – which corresponds to a quiet whisper. If you then include obstacles such as vegetation and ambient noise in the calculation, a robotic lawnmower on the neighboring property can hardly be distinguished from the rustling of leaves or cars driving by in front of the house, even at a much shorter distance.

What to do if the neighbor complains anyway?



Many of you may know the saying: “Only speaking people can be helped”. What is meant is: If there is a problem, in most cases it will only change if something is done about it. The simplest method is to address the problem with the owner of the suspected troublemaker with appropriate friendliness and courtesy. If the neighbor does this, the problem can usually be eliminated without difficulty. Thanks to time control options, which almost every robot lawn mower has today, the mowing time can then be reduced in length or at certain times and on certain days or suspended. That should quickly restore peace at the garden fence.

Why does a robotic lawnmower get louder over time?



If a formerly quiet robotic lawnmower becomes increasingly noisy, this can be due to a defect, wear or application errors. All parts of the robot lawn mower age over time, individual parts can break completely or have been incorrectly installed during maintenance. Protection against aging helps, so garages for robots make perfect sense.

A simple example of maintenance is the cutting blades on the mower deck. If they are damaged or simply too worn out, an audible imbalance may occur or the actual cutting process may become louder. Even accidentally installing two blades “stuck together” instead of one – and that’s quicker than you think – increases the noise level of the mower due to the resulting imbalance. The same applies to blades that are too loose, which can cause rattling noises.

Other sources of noise that arise as the mower ages can be rattling support rollers or parts of the fairing. A very banal reason for increasing volume is also dirt such as clumped grass clippings and half-chopped twigs. This should be removed regularly.

How can you make your robotic lawnmower quieter?



Three important ways to make the robotic lawnmower quieter have already been mentioned: regular maintenance, cleaning and adjusting the mowing times. Then neither clumped lawn clippings nor blunt knives cause an increase in volume, and the robot lawn mower doesn’t bother you when you want to sit in the garden. In addition, some mowers already start the mower on the charging station. This is practical so that the grass stays short directly in front of the station, but the operating noise is undampened on hard ground instead of grass and is therefore significantly louder. This can be remedied by sound insulation panels in front of or below the charging station. However, we advise against installing noise protection on, under or in the mower, at least only very technically experienced people should try it. Instead, the correct setting of the device can help to reduce the volume. In the test of the Ecoflow Blade (test report), it was not surprising that the slowest of the three available driving and mowing speeds is also the quietest.

If, contrary to expectations, this is not enough, we have listed the particularly quiet robotic lawnmowers below. With the exception of the first-mentioned Segway Navimow, which is by far the quietest mower, at least on paper, the other manufacturers and models are to be understood as examples and we make no claim to completeness.

Segway Navimow mit 55 dB



Undisputedly the quietest robot lawn mower is the Segway Navimow (test report). The manufacturer specifies the volume as just 55 decibels, and in fact we praised the particularly low volume in the test. In addition, the model, which is available in four versions for lawns ranging from 500 to 3000 square meters, is one of the latest representatives of its kind and does not require a boundary wire. On top of that, the app made a mature impression. In addition to the standards of the new wireless robotic lawnmowers, it also offers the important option of changing virtual borders of the lawn in some areas that have already been taught. This makes the Segway Navimow not only one of the quietest, but also one of the best robotic lawnmowers without a boundary wire (best list).

Gardena, Einhell and McCulloch from 57 dB



Gardena robotic lawnmowers are generally very quiet. For this guide, we looked at the Gardena Sileno Minimo and Gardena Sileno City models. Both models are available in different versions, but those with lawn sizes of 250 to 600 square meters are intended for rather small gardens. Such properties are often found in the city, where the neighbor is close and disturbing noises are even more of a problem. Accordingly, it is only logical that Gardena is particularly quiet. Both models achieve only 57 dB. You need a perimeter wire and then drive according to the chaos principle. In combination with the smart gateway, the city model brings integration options into your own smart home and additional, smart features.

With the Einhell Freelexo Cam 500 (test report), we were actually amazed by the manufacturer’s information, which we found the device to be rather louder than other robotic lawnmowers. In fact, the device should also only emit 57 dB. Advantage of this robot: Like the Segway Navimow, it does not need a boundary wire and is quite cheap for this type of robot (from 899 euros at Amazon), but with few features it is more on the level of the Gardena models of the Minimo series. Manufacturer McCulloch also praises its ROB-S series (S400 and S600) robotic lawnmowers with only 57 dB. Here, too, a boundary wire has to be laid and there is app control.

Husqvarna and Flymo from 58 dB



Husqvarna is followed by another manufacturer known for quiet robotic lawnmowers: market leader Husqvarna and its Automower. Of course, this does not apply to all models equally, but we found the Husqvarna Automower 420 with a manufacturer specification of only 58 dB, which proves that large mowing areas can also be mowed quietly. Highlight of the Automower 420: It mows lawns up to 2200 m² and can be operated via Bluetooth using the comprehensive Automower Connect app. Also nice and quiet with 58 dB: The Flymo 1200R. Contrary to the name, it is not intended for 1200, but only for an area of ​​400 m², but there is also an app.

Worx and Husqvarna from 59 dB



And Husqvarna again, this time with the Automower 310. It is aimed at owners of lawns up to 1000 m² and only emits 59 dB when working. The Automower Connect app is also used here for easy control. The same applies to the Automower 305, which is intended for areas up to 600 m². Those who prefer it wireless will find what they are looking for at 59 dB with the Worx Landroid Vision (test report). The model navigates via camera and not only looks chic, but also has app control and is very easy to use. We found it quieter than the Einhell Freelexo Cam 500 specified above with 57 dB. Attention: Most other Worx Landroid mowers are clearly louder at around 65 dB!

Conclusion



Robotic lawnmowers don’t have to be loud, on the contrary. Even if they are supposed to keep large areas short, there are models that are well below 60 decibels and should therefore hardly be a cause for neighborhood disputes. Even more than 60 decibels are not fundamentally an exclusion criterion, there are actually no longer any really loud robotic lawn mowers. This can look different if maintenance or operation are inadequate. Then even the quietest mower becomes a buzzer.

