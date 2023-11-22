Guide to the new Microsoft 365 Copilot: generative AI changes the face of Office apps

Listen to the audio version of the article

The circle, regarding the extension of the assistant based on generative artificial intelligence to the entire Windows world and to the entire galaxy of office applications, is closing: on the occasion of the recent Ignite 2023, Microsoft not only renamed Bing Chat (also in its Enterprise version) in Copilot but also announced under the umbrella of Copilot a series of new features for Microsoft 365 (starting with Copilot Studio, a low-code tool for customizing the assistant and creating autonomous co-pilots) and a package of new features for Teams, Outlook, Word and the other productivity software of what was the Office suite before its total conversion to the cloud. As the managers and spokespersons of the Redmond giant explained, there are essentially three thematic updates made to Copilot and in that order we have greater customisation, sophisticated mathematical and analysis functions and the fact that the assistant becomes a fully-fledged active subject in collaborative activities.

The idea,

in short, it is the one that also underlies the new versions of Windows just released and scheduled for launch next year: AI interacts in an increasingly direct and in-depth way with the user, knowing their habits and preferences, and so by doing so, he is able to propose more suitable and functional solutions and responses to improve the work activity. Copilot, in other words, can be modeled according to your (or your team’s) needs to obtain suggestions from Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and Teams that are increasingly adaptive to your writing style or text formatting, and to your response methods. to emails or organizing presentations or more.

Subscription costs

Having said that the move to converge all the products related to Gen AI under the Copilot brand has also “given” the long-awaited novelty of the Copilot Web app, accessible for free via browser from any computer (including Macs) via your Microsoft account, the company has also formalized the prices of Microsoft 365 Copilot subscriptions. Professionals and companies who have the E3 and E5, Business Standard and Business Premium packages can now benefit from the potential of artificial intelligence based on OpenAI’s LLM models (GPT-4 and Dall-E 3) within their Office products by paying Additional $30 per user per month. Not negligible figures, in the opinion of many, especially if compared to the costs of the Plus version of ChatGPT with support for plugins and external integrations, for which OpenAI asked for 20 dollars a month for each account. Will anything change in light of the earthquake recorded at the top levels of the former startup and the appointment of Sam Altman as head of Microsoft’s AI projects? We’ll see it soon.

What changes for data privacy

Looking at the technical nature of Microsoft 365 Copilot, the confirmation that can reassure millions of users is the following: it will offer the same features and the same data protection (inheriting the security, privacy, identity and compliance policies) of the “old” Microsoft 365 In short, there is no news whatsoever regarding the management of personal information, which always remains stored within the “tenant” (the identity and access management environment) of each user of Microsoft 365 is always under your personal control. In other words, Copilot cannot access any information that it is not authorized to see. The features coming to the apps: Teams Microsoft calls them experiences and in fact what Copilot promises within one of the most used applications of Microsoft 365 today, valid in Teams, represents a substantial change in terms of collaboration options available. In fact, when you are in a meeting, the assistant takes notes and shares them with the participants, becoming an active participant in the meeting and making the intelligence available to transform brainstorming notes into accessible and shareable views in real time on a digital whiteboard and any device, or create shared workspaces in Microsoft Loop that help your team stay in sync on ongoing projects. From now on it will also be possible to instruct Copilot to acquire specific content, such as the transcription of the observations of a particular person, to start the intelligent summary of missed meetings summarizing the key points and decisions made and to answer specific questions about contents of the meetings themselves.