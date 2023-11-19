Guide to Vinted: how it works, how to sell, how to ship

For vintage lovers there is a platform that has achieved excellent success in just a few years since its launch in Italy. This is Vinted, the online platform for purchasing, the sale and exchange of used clothing, shoes and accessories.

This site has become a gold mine for those who want to do businessi with their own clothes that they no longer use and are equally preferred by those who love second-hand clothes. Vinted, in fact, presents itself as a sustainable and ecological alternative to give new life to clothing that remains in the wardrobe or, unfortunately, ends up in the garbage.

The platform, also available on the app, is very simple to use. Here they can create a profile, upload photos and descriptions of the items they wish to sell and the price is decided by the seller although the buyer can make an offer. Here’s how to use it and why it should be considered by whom would like to do business online without having to open a store.

How to register for Vinted

Before you start selling online you need to register with Vinted. The site can be reached via browser, or is you can download the app, available for both Android and iOS. Click on “Register” on the main page of the app or website and choose whether to use your email address or do it via Facebook or Google.

If you choose to use e-mail you must enter the address and create a strong password, otherwise you must click on “Continue with Facebook” o “Continue with Google” and follow the instructions to log in to your account. Once you have completed registration, you will be able to personalize your profile by adding a photo and providing information about your name, address and other preferences. Access to the account is simple and you can do it using your login credentials. Please note: before registering it is useful to read the privacy policy.

How to sell on Vinted

Selling on Vinted is very simple: once the account has been created, just enter the photographs of your items and describe them in detail, including size, brand, condition and other useful details. Being transparent and clear, but also presenting your goods well can help your chances of selling.

Photographs of the clothes and accessories must be taken with great care and the items must be stored folded and neatly. The presentation of the objects is very important because buyers first look at the condition of the goods through photos. Neglecting this detail means limiting sales opportunities.

After filling in the description you need to set it up the prices of the objects. Before establishing an amount, it is useful to research similar items and have an idea of ​​how much competing items cost. Buyers check before buying always on different sales sites or on the same and grab more convenient items. The price, in fact, must always be competitive and reasonable.

Product promotion is very important for sales success. One of the most effective tools is to use the discount option, where those who have viewed the item will receive a notification. Otherwise you can use the “boost” function o “Highlighted wardrobe” to increase the visibility of your catalog. Uploading items frequently helps increase visibility and create a niche of customers, as they will receive a notification when a new item is added.

Other strategies are to use social media or Facebook groups dedicated to online sales. For those who want to make an investment it is important to consider the potential of sponsorships on Google and social media. The success of the sale on Vinted it is also linked to the effective management of purchase and shipping requests. You must always be active and respond to the requests of those who are there interested in buying our items. The shipment must be safe and traceable. It is very important for buyers to maintain good feedback, abide by Vinted’s policies, offering high quality service to maintain a good reputation.

How to ship orders

Once the items have been sold it is necessary to take care of the shipping to their recipients. To manage this step you need to go to your Vinted account by going to the “My purchases” section. From this moment we come redirected to a new page which contains the order details. Then you need to click on the “Send” button. It is important to select the shipping method and fill in all the required details, such as the recipient’s address and the weight of the package.

There are many shipping options based on the seller’s needs and budget. After completing everything necessary needs to be confirmedand shipping. Once you have completed the payment you will have a receipt and a label to print and attach to the package. The latter must be carefully prepared including the shipping label. The package must be brought by the courier we have chosen through the Vinted platform. After this step the buyer will have received his goods and the seller will have received his first profit.