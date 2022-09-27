Home Technology Guild Esports has signed largest sponsorship deal to date with Sky – Gamereactor
Guild Esports has signed largest sponsorship deal to date with Sky – Gamereactor

Guild Esports has signed largest sponsorship deal to date with Sky – Gamereactor

London-based David Beckham-backed esports organization Guild Esports has announced that it has signed its largest sponsorship deal to date. The deal, said in a three-year press release, is considered one of the largest in European esports and will see Sky known as the guild’s official key partner.

The deal will also see Sky acquire the naming rights to the guild’s headquarters in Shoreditch (now known as the Sky Guild Game Center), and likewise, the telco will now be the guild’s official headquarters, official Wi-Fi and official Internet provider.

“It’s great that Guild Esports has a great new partner at Sky, and I’m excited to welcome them to the Guild family,”David Beckham said.

The Sky logo will also appear on the guild’s jerseys, and with Sky’s support, the organization will launch a Women’s Rocket League roster in the near future.

The exact amount of the deal was not mentioned, but we were told it would be paid in cash installments only.

