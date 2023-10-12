Guild Esports Signs Three New Fortnite Players, Expanding Its Roster with Top Talent

Guild Esports Signs Three New Fortnite Players

London-based esports organization Guild Esports, backed by former professional footballer David Beckham, has announced the signing of three new Fortnite players. The organization continues to expand its roster, showing its commitment to dominating the competitive gaming scene.

Joining Guild Esports are Polish professional player “Blacha,” Bosnia and Herzegovina professional player “Chico,” and Danish professional player “Pablo Wingu.” These three players will be taking over Guild’s Fortnite duties, following the departure of former members “Hen” and “Anas” after the conclusion of the 2023 Fortnite Championship Series.

Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports, expressed her excitement about the new signings, stating, “Blacha, Chico, and Pablo Wingu are among the most promising players in professional Fortnite, and it’s a testament to the quality of our coaching and facilities that they’ve chosen Guild to take their careers to the next level.”

With the new players signing contracts ranging from six months to one year, it is expected that they will soon be donning the Guild jerseys. This is an exciting development for both Guild Esports and its growing fan base, as they eagerly anticipate the performance of the new players in upcoming competitions.

Guild Esports has been making waves in the esports world since its inception, establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in various gaming titles. With the addition of these skilled Fortnite players, the organization seems determined to cement its position as a dominant force in the thriving esports industry.

As the popularity of esports continues to skyrocket, the support of high-profile figures such as David Beckham further legitimizes the industry and promotes its growth. The involvement and backing of such well-known figures attract attention from traditional sports fans and encourages them to partake in the exciting world of esports.

Guild Esports’ continued expansion and strategic signings demonstrate its commitment to staying at the forefront of competitive gaming. With the addition of Blacha, Chico, and Pablo Wingu, Guild Esports is sure to have a formidable lineup in the upcoming Fortnite tournaments. Fans eagerly await the team’s debut under the Guild banner, as they strive to secure victory and leave their mark on the Fortnite competitive scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

