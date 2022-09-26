“ GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- “, due to the super-popular character that was suddenly released at the beginning of season 2”Bridget“, not only original characters, but also “P4U”, the number of players has exploded, “UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH” and “RWBY, Arcana Heart, Senran Kagura, Akatsuki Senki and other game characters participate in the battle, you can enjoy2vs 2 “Dream Tag Battles” BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE “It’s a bit of an exaggeration to say there are two titles, so they’re popular, but they’re not released on all platforms, and some people might not be able to play them depending on the circumstances. It doesn’t have a huge global audience.“Xbox” seriesReleased in 2019, I think Xbox gamers all over the world are sad. But those days are coming to an end! “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” and “BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE” willReleased on Xbox and Windows!