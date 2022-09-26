“ GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- “, due to the super-popular character that was suddenly released at the beginning of season 2”Bridget“, not only original characters, but also “P4U”, the number of players has exploded, “UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH” and “RWBY, Arcana Heart, Senran Kagura, Akatsuki Senki and other game characters participate in the battle, you can enjoy2vs 2 “Dream Tag Battles” BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE “It’s a bit of an exaggeration to say there are two titles, so they’re popular, but they’re not released on all platforms, and some people might not be able to play them depending on the circumstances. It doesn’t have a huge global audience.“Xbox” seriesReleased in 2019, I think Xbox gamers all over the world are sad. But those days are coming to an end! “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” and “BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE” willReleased on Xbox and Windows!
GGST is cross-platform compatible!
“ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Special “includes the hottest fighting game at the moment” GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- ” and the main game of “BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE”, and DLC up to Ver2.0.YesXbox Game Pass、Xbox One、Xbox Series X|S、WindowsIt has been decided that the Xbox series will become even more popular after its release as it has so many users around the world!Additionally, “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” will be combined withFuture planned cross-platform compatibility!Play against currently available PS5, PS4 and Steam players.mostFire fighting game means it’s a title that has many players enjoying the hot battle. Even PS5, PS4, Steam are crackling, but if teams from Xbox and Windows participate, it’s definitely the best thrill! “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” and “BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE SPECIAL EDITION” for Xbox and WindowsScheduled for release in spring 2023So stay tuned! Please check the Arc System Works official website for details!
