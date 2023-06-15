Home » Gujarat Police will be deployed along the Rath Yatra route with make-in-India anti-drone guns to shoot down suspected drones.
Gujarat Police will be deployed along the Rath Yatra route with make-in-India anti-drone guns to shoot down suspected drones.

Gujarat Police will be deployed along the Rath Yatra route with make-in-India anti-drone guns to shoot down suspected drones.

Make In India Anti Drone gun by Infitron Advanced systems Pvt Ltd

Ahmedabad: Preparations for the Rath Yatra are currently underway in the city. At present, the police have been instructed to prevent any other drone from flying this route. So that if any drone other than the police is found on the route of the Rath Yatra, strict action will be taken against it. Not only that, but some police personnel will also have anti-drone guns to destroy such drones. So that Rath Yatra is held in a peaceful environment. The anti-Drone gun is made by the expert team of Infitron Advanced systems Pvt Ltd.

Police deployment with anti-drone guns

This is the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, for which the police have decided an action plan. Anti-drone guns will be used here for the first time this year. Meanwhile, police personnel will also keep an eye on suspicious drones. If any drone except the police is flying in this route, it will be shot down with the help of this anti-drone gun. So that no disorder is created.

Provision of special uniforms for police personnel

Meanwhile, special uniforms have also been arranged for the police personnel. They will be given a T-shirt, cargo pants and canvas shoes. They can also be seen moving in this uniform. According to the information received, a total of 2500 police personnel will be deployed in this arrangement. This time they will also be given a special ID card.

Special ID cards issued to the police

Unique ID cards are given to police personnel every year during Rath Yatra. This time there will also be a system to scan the QR code so that no one else can enter. This code will be used to identify the police personnel. So that no one enters by creating a false ID proof. Also, if a person is found to have a medical emergency during the Rath Yatra, the police will also make available the facility of taking him to the hospital in his van.

