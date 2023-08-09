Gunfire Games Working on Cross-Platform Play for Remnant II, Game Director Reveals

Gunfire Games Working to Bring Cross-Platform Play to Remnant II

While the launch of Gunfire Games’ highly anticipated sequel, Remnant II, was met with great success, fans were disappointed to learn that the game did not feature cross-platform play at launch. However, it seems that this will not be a permanent setback, as game director David Adams recently revealed in a Reddit AMA that Gunfire is actively working on implementing cross-play into Remnant II.

Adams acknowledged the challenges that come with bringing cross-platform play to different gaming consoles, stating, “Yes, we’re working on it. There are issues with different platforms and their requirements to allow cross-platform play, but it’s actively being worked on.”

Cross-platform play has become increasingly popular in the gaming industry, allowing players on different platforms to play together seamlessly. With the rise of multiplayer games and the desire for a unified gaming experience, many players have been eagerly awaiting the inclusion of this feature in Remnant II.

Although no specific timeline has been provided for when cross-platform play will be available in the game, fans can rest assured knowing that Gunfire Games is dedicated to making it happen. The studio is committed to delivering the best possible gaming experience to its players and is actively working on resolving any technical issues that may arise during the implementation process.

In addition to the exciting news about cross-platform play, Adams also confirmed that Gunfire Games has plans for more prototypes as downloadable content (DLC) in the future. While details were not provided, it is clear that the studio has big ambitions for the Remnant franchise beyond the current installment.

During the AMA, Adams also revealed his personal favorite weapon in the game – the Ping-Pong gun. With its quirky and unique design, it is a fan-favorite among players. However, Adams emphasized that, despite these plans and future aspirations, the team is currently focused on further building and enhancing the current game.

As fans eagerly await the introduction of cross-platform play and the potential arrival of new DLC, Gunfire Games continues to work diligently to provide a captivating and immersive gaming experience. With their dedication and the support of the community, Remnant II is shaping up to be an even more impressive and inclusive sequel than its predecessor.

