H2 Interactive Releases 2D Galaxy Castlevania Game ‘Elypse’ on PS5 and Nintendo Switch in Traditional Chinese Version

H2 Interactive Launches “Elypse” on PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop

July 24, 2023 – H2 Interactive, a leading game publisher, has officially announced the launch of the highly anticipated 2D Galaxy Castlevania game “Elypse” on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. Developed by Hot Chili Games, this game will be available in the traditional Chinese version for both PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms.

“Elypse” follows the story of Fay, a celestial girl who is chosen as a sacrifice every ten years to protect the earth from the abyss. Players will navigate through treacherous traps, battle monsters, and discover the secrets hidden within the darkness of the abyss.

The game offers a variety of challenges, including difficult action sequences and platform jumping challenges, which require players to respond quickly and skillfully. The unique sprint ability and secret techniques of the protagonist, Fay, will assist players in overcoming the obstacles and escaping their karmic fate.

The dark and gloomy world of the abyss is beautifully depicted in “Elypse”. With its dark red sun and oppressive atmosphere, players will be fully immersed in a desperate and haunting experience.

The game is priced at NT$590 on the PlayStation Store in Taiwan and HK$133 on both the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop in Hong Kong. Supported languages include Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and English.

Interested players can check out the game’s official YouTube links for the Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese versions.

“Elypse” is available for download now on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. It is compatible with both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game is developed by Hot Chili Games and published by Plug In Digital and H2 INTERACTIVE.

For more information about “Elypse”, please visit H2 Interactive’s website.

About H2 Interactive:

H2 Interactive is a leading game publisher known for its high-quality titles and commitment to delivering remarkable gaming experiences. With a diverse portfolio of games across different platforms, H2 Interactive continues to expand its presence in the gaming industry.

Development/Publisher: Hot Chili Games / Plug In Digital / H2 INTERACTIVE
Compatible platforms: PS5, Nintendo Switch

Contact:
H2 Interactive Co., Ltd.

