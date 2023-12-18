Hacker attack against public administration: Lockbit group behind the action, virus with ransom

The vast hacker attack which affected the public administration would have been carried out by a group already known in Italy. It’s about Lockbit, already the author of attacks on the Lazio Region in 2021 and the following year on Sogei. This is what Italian Tech learns from sources close to the investigations. Lockbit is a group of cyber criminals that developed different versions of ransomware virus which bears their name.

The one that hit Westpolea company that provides cloud services to the public administration, the same sources explain, would be the third version of the ransomware: Lockbit 3.0. The type of attack is one that involves a ransom demand. At the moment, no ransom request appears to have been received from the company. But evidently the request will come. And it will most likely be in cryptocurrenciesas the Lockbit group has often done in the past.

From what has emerged so far, the attack would be quite large. And it’s keeping up the good work the technicians of the National Cybersecurity Agency (Acn).

From what emerges from sources close to the investigation, the damage caused by the virus is currently still being calculated. What is known is that Westpole managed to restore 50% of its systems. But it is the remaining 50% that is worrying. The ACN speaks of slow recovery. Difficult. It is not known when the rest will be able to be restored. And in the background there is a risk: that the affected public administrations will not be able to provide certain services and obligations towards their employees. Including the payment of the December salary, which could be postponed to next month.

