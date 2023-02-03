The Acea website is still offline. The hacker attack that began yesterday and which hit the computer systems of the Capitoline multi-utility seems to be creating more problems than expected. If yesterday the company said they were almost certain that the problem would be solved in a few hours, after 24 hours the situation has not changed.

A ransomware attack. The group is Black Basta

Several sources confirmed to Italian Tech that the attack is ransomware. A virus entered the systems probably through an infected email and which in a short time has encrypted all computer systems. Just as the same sources confirm that Black Basta is behind the attack. A group of Russian-speaking (not for that reason Russian) cybercriminals, who have made a name for themselves in the last year for their particularly sophisticated malware.

Ransomware is a virus that encrypts data, the systems of a company, an organization, an institution and in exchange for their release asks for a ransom (ransom, in English). At the moment, no one confirms that they have received a ransom note. But it is not difficult to assume that it has already arrived. Or that it will come soon. A ransomware-type virus, with no ransom demand (ransom), several computer security experts explain, simply wouldn’t make sense.

Acea: “Solution in the next few hours”. Doubts

The company is confident that a solution to the problem will come soon. “In hours”. But no one is unbalanced in predictions. Also because, other sources explain to Italian Tech, the problem could take weeks, if not even months to be resolved. Technical times, it is explained. Due to the type of ransomware that affected Acea.

One spear phishing, a scam whereby criminals trick victims into revealing sensitive information, such as login credentials. Which may have been obtained via a malicious link or email. A click able in a short time to cause the infection of the entire computer system.

From Acea they confirm that the essential services provided to citizens are not experiencing any kind of problem. As there will be no problem for counting bills and payments.